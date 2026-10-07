Tinubu Mourns Secretary-General of Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed

• As Northern govs hail his legacy of wisdom, justice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed.

Meanwhile, in a related reaction, the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF) expressed deep sorrow over the death of Malam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, who passed away earlier today.

Reacting to the sad news, the Chairman of the NNGF and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the deceased as a voice of wisdom, justice and moral responsibility, whose contributions to national discourse earned him respect across the north and the country at large.

Baba-Ahmed, a respected administrator and religious leader, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a meritorious career of service to Islam and to the nation.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the late Baba-Ahmed as an impactful leader who steered the affairs of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria with wisdom, foresight, and a deep commitment to unity, justice, and peaceful coexistence.

Tinubu recalled his long-term association with the late Baba-Ahmed, especially in the build-up to the 2011 election and in subsequent years, particularly the deceased’s counsel and support during his 2023 presidential campaign.

The president noted Mallam Baba-Ahmed’s pivotal role in sustaining the Council’s voice on national issues, fostering greater understanding, and promoting the values of moral renewal and social justice.

Tinubu condoled with the President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, its members, the Baba-Ahmed family, the government and people of Kaduna State, and the Nigerian Muslim Ummah over the huge loss.

The president prayed that Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, admits him to Jannatul Firdaus, and grants his family and the Muslim Ummah the fortitude to bear this loss.

On its part, the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF) said the death of Nafiu Baba-Ahmed is a profound loss to Northern Nigeria, the Muslim Ummah and the country at large, noting that the nation has lost a strong and principled voice whose counsel and interventions enriched public discourse and strengthened the cause of justice and social responsibility.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the NNGF chairman extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the leadership and members of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria, the Government and people of Kaduna State, as well as the entire Muslim Ummah.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, reward his good deeds abundantly and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, as contained in a

Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli,

Director-General (Press Affairs), Govt House, Gombe.