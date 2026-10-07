Supporters of Pastor Standing Trial for Marrying 75 Wives Attack Journalists

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There was mild drama at the Anambra State High Court in Awka yesterday as persons suspected to be supporters and church members of the General Overseer of Dayspring Assembly, Awada-Obosi, Pastor Harrison Anazodo, attacked journalists and cameramen.

The men were allegedly trying to smuggle the pastor into the court during the trial and shield him from being captured by journalists, but when the reporters positioned themselves to ensure good shots, they were attacked, and their gadgets were destroyed.

Anazodo was arrested by officials of the Anambra State Government and is facing trial on a seven-count charge bordering on allegedly propagating the accumulation of wealth through supernatural means, which was proscribed by the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

He is also said to have allegedly encouraged the separation of some women from their husbands and also taken them as concubines.

During today’s court sitting, eyewitnesses said supporters of Anazodo, who covered the cleric with umbrellas and their hands to shield him from cameras, pushed journalists with the vehicle that conveyed him as it reversed to the entrance door of the court.

Two to three journalists reportedly had their phones damaged in the altercation, while the supporters occupied every available space in the courtroom, leaving no room for journalists and other observers.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, the Anambra State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke (SAN), condemned the incident.

He said: “My attention was drawn to the fact that the defendant standing trial, Pastor Harrison Anazodo, came to the court premises with some persons who attacked members of the press and damaged their gadgets.

“I had to enter the courtroom and inform the court of that unfortunate incident, for two reasons: the court premises and the courtroom are hallowed places, and secondly, journalists are the eyes and ears of the public, and must be respected at all times.

“I condemned that attitude, reported the incident to the court, asked the court to take note of that conduct in the proceedings of the case, and indicated that I would escalate it to law enforcement authorities,” Nweke said.

According to the Attorney-General, counsel to the defendant apologised to him, to members of the press, and to the court, and accepted the condition to replace the damaged gadgets.

“The court delivered a bench ruling accepting the apology, directing that the gadgets be replaced, and appealing to me to let the matter rest. This is fundamental to the extent that it re-emphasizes the freedom of the press to carry out their duties,” he said.