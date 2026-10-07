PHCI Donates Writing Materials to 10 Schools in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Pinnacle Humanitarian Care Initiative (PHCI), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Guest Inn & Resort, has flagged off its education intervention programme by presenting writing materials to 10 selected schools in the Gagi area of Sokoto South Local Government Area.

The presentation, done in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government and the palace of the Sarkin Gagi, marks a new chapter for the organisation, known for its annual free medical outreaches.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pinnacle Hotel Chief Executive Officer Chief Francis Adinnu, represented by Mr Edward Odour, said the initiative stemmed from his commitment to supporting communities and contributing to human development, particularly in health, education, and humanitarian assistance.

According to him, while the writing materials may appear simple, they represent an important investment in children’s future, as providing the basic tools needed to learn is fundamental to academic success.

Addinu announced plans to expand the intervention to more schools across the state, while also building a lasting partnership with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders. He added that his future objective is to support schools with ICT facilities and computer laboratories, noting that digital literacy has become essential in today’s world.

He therefore called for collaboration with government, corporate organisations, development partners and philanthropists to improve education. He thanked the Sokoto government, the commissioner for education, and the Sarkin Gagi for their support in the programme’s success.

His wife, Mrs Amaka Adinnu, called on parents and guardians to prioritise their children’s education, especially girls’ education. She said no meaningful development can take place without education, stressing that keeping children, especially girls, in school is key to building a productive and responsible society.

According to her, PHCI’s donation of books and instructional materials aimed to support the government’s efforts and encourage students to take their studies more seriously. She commended the Sokoto government for its investment in education through the Nine-Point Smart Agenda. She urged other well-meaning individuals and organisations to complement the government’s efforts in improving access to quality education.

In his remarks, Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ahmad Ladan Alla, hailed the PHCI for the donation. Representing the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Sanusi Aliyu Binji, Alla said Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s administration remains committed to the state’s educational development, in line with its Nine-Point Smart Agenda, which prioritises education and human capital development.

Alla explained that in 2026 alone, the state government paid over N3.5 billion for WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examinations for students across the state, to ease the burden on parents and promote access to education. He added that thousands of schools have been renovated and rehabilitated, while new ones have been built to improve the learning environment and address the sector’s infrastructure deficit.

Also speaking, the District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, said posterity will remember Adinnu for his investment in education, stressing that anyone who invests in education invests in the future, and urged other well-to-do individuals in the state to emulate him.