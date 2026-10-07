NSCIA Backs State Policing, Mobilises Muslims for 2027 Elections

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has backed the legal amendment seeking the constitutional amendment that will decentralise the operation of Nigeria Police.

The council adopted that resolution in a communique issued Wednesday at the end of its General Assembly held in Abuja on October 1, 2026.

The communique was signed by its President-General, Abubakar and Secretary-General, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

NSCIA called for an urgent and a comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s security architecture and reiterated that it would support state policing, provided the reform that requires approval of at least 24 houses of assembly before it can advance to the next stage of the constitutional process is anchored on professionalism, constitutional safeguards, impartiality, accountability, sustainable funding, respect for fundamental rights and effective coordination between federal and state security institutions.

NSCIA also urged all government agencies to respect the right of muslim female students, corps members, female personnel in the security agencies and staff in other work places to use hijab as their fundamental human right.

The Council tasked Muslims to obtain their National Identity Numbers (NINs) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate fully in the process of selecting Nigerian leaders at all levels in the 2027 elections

Also worthy of note, it faulted the authorities of the University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Lagos on their hostile dispositions to the Supreme Court judgement, which favoured the use of hijab in their International Schools.

NSCIA berated the tertiary institutions for their futile attempts to re-designate such schools as private (despite being established by public institutions) ostensibly to manipulate court judgements against the right of willing female students to use hijab in public schools.

It urged the aforementioned tertiary authorities to retrace their steps by being law-abiding and inclusive.

Although it acknowledged the efforts of the government to stimulate the economy, the NSCIA charged the federal government to expedite action on drastically reducing the cost of transportation and food to alleviate the hardship being faced by ordinary Nigerians.

The Council also adopted the 2026 report of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and endorsed its recommendations to reposition the Hajj industry in Nigeria for excellence.

The meeting was attended by prominent Emirs, Obas, Chief Imams, Chiefs, Principal Officers of the Council, renowned Islamic scholars, leaders of major national Islamic organisations and delegates from all the states of the federation and the FCT.