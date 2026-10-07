Nigeria @66: Adunni Foundation Calls for Renewed Commitment to Basic Education

Funmi Ogundare

The Adunni Foundation has called for renewed national commitment to basic education, stressing that Nigeria’s independence cannot be fully realised without ensuring that every child has access to quality education.

Founder of the foundation, Motunrayo Alaka, in a statement to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Day, described education as a critical pathway through which citizens can exercise their freedom and participate meaningfully in national development.

Alaka said the emancipation of the mind of the Nigerian child is central to securing the promise of Nigeria’s independence.

“Education is independence, a philosophy that informed the launch of the #Edupendent campaign during the maiden edition of the Basic Education Torchbearers Awards (BETA) in October 2025,” she said.

According to her, while political independence gave Nigeria sovereignty as a nation, education provides citizens with the knowledge, confidence, skills and opportunities required to exercise that freedom.

“For the Nigerian child, therefore, independence must include the opportunity to access quality basic education, learn, be safe, develop their potential and imagine a future of possibility,” she said.

She noted that BETA was established to recognise individuals, institutions and communities whose contributions have advanced basic education in Nigeria, while inspiring renewed commitment to the children who would shape the country’s future.

The 2026 edition of BETA is scheduled to hold in Lagos in October with the theme, ‘Carrying the Torch: Reimagining Basic Education for Nigeria’s Future’.

Alaka said the annual Independence Day celebration provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the country they inherited, the nation they currently have and the one they are building, adding that such reflection must include the Nigerian child.

“Every Independence Day invites us to reflect on the Nigeria we inherited, the Nigeria we have and the Nigeria we are building,” she said.

“For us, that reflection must include the Nigerian child. What does independence mean to a child who cannot access quality education? What does it mean to a child who is in school but is not learning? And are we giving every child, regardless of background or circumstance, a fair opportunity to fulfil their potential?”

The founder identified access to education, learning outcomes, infrastructure, teacher capacity, inequality and school safety among the major challenges confronting basic education in the country.

She acknowledged the efforts of educators, communities, institutions, organisations and individuals working to expand opportunities for Nigerian children.

According to her, BETA seeks to bring these realities together by honouring the work that has brought the country this far, recognising those advancing basic education and inspiring stronger collective commitment to the future.

The #Edupendent campaign, launched in 2025, is also expected to build a broader public movement around the belief that education is fundamental to freedom and national development.

The campaign will work with relevant stakeholders to promote greater access to basic education, support efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children and strengthen accountability for the provision of compulsory basic education for every Nigerian child.

The maiden edition of BETA, held in October 2025, was themed ‘Honouring the Past: Celebrating Legacy in Basic Education’, while the 2026 edition will focus on reimagining basic education for the future.