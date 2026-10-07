NHRC Empowers 30 Students as Human Rights Defenders, Peace Ambassadors

Funmi Ogundare

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has empowered 30 senior secondary students of Premiere Academy, Abuja, as human rights defenders and peace ambassadors, charging them to promote human rights, peace and civic responsibility in their school and communities.

The Executive Secretary, Chief Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu, SAN, received the students at a special peace advocacy and human rights training organised by the commission on Monday

He was accompanied by the Deputy Director, Human Rights Education and Promotion, Mrs. Uche Okwuobi.

The training, facilitated by officers of the Human Rights Education and Promotion Unit and representatives of other departments of the commission, focused on strengthening the students’ understanding of human rights, citizen responsibilities and civic values.

The students were also introduced to the mandate and activities of the NHRC and received practical knowledge on human rights, civic responsibilities, justice, equality and the need to respect the dignity and fundamental rights of every individual.

An interactive question-and-answer session further deepened the students’ understanding of the commission’s role in promoting, protecting and monitoring human rights in Nigeria.

During the session, the students engaged NHRC officials on issues including human rights violations, child protection, bullying, discrimination, abuse and access to justice.

The Principal of Premiere Academy, Mr Chris Akinsowon, described the visit as a demonstration of the school’s commitment to developing students equipped with academic knowledge, character, confidence, discipline, civic awareness and a strong sense of responsibility.

He stated that the engagement was both educational and inspiring, as it enabled the students to gain a deeper appreciation of the role of human rights in building a peaceful, just and democratic society.

“Through various sessions like the one with NHRC, our students are being empowered and encouraged to become responsible citizens who understand the law, respect diversity, are able to speak up against injustice and contribute positively to society,” he said.

While appreciating the NHRC for enhancing the students’ awareness through the training, the principal said the school would continue to create opportunities that extend learning beyond the classroom and prepare students to become responsible leaders and positive contributors to national development.

“At Premiere Academy, we believe that education is not only about what students know, but also about who they become and how they use their knowledge to make a difference,” he said.