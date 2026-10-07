Lagos Honours 435 Retired Education Workers, Urges Them to Prioritise Health, Retirement Planning

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has honoured 435 retired and retiring teachers, as well as non-teaching staff for their years of service and contributions to the development of the state’s education sector.

Speaking at the 2026 retirees senth-forth ceremony, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, urged the retiring education personnel to pay close attention to their health and embrace retirement as a natural phase of life.

He described retirement as an inevitable stage that every worker should prepare for from the beginning of their career.

According to him, workers should be grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of the education sector, noting that retirement should be viewed as a milestone rather than an end to meaningful engagement.

He said: “It’s a living phenomenon. You have to retire one day. The moment you get your appointment letter, you know where you are going.”

The chairman noted that many workers who started their careers together would eventually reach retirement at different times, stressing the importance of appreciating the opportunity to complete one’s years of service.

He encouraged the retirees to remain connected with their colleagues and continue to communicate with people they had worked with, despite leaving active service.

Shittu also advised retirees to pay greater attention to their wellbeing, particularly as they advance in age.

“I always like to ask those that already retired, please always listen to your body and obey. Because when you get to 60, definitely your body has to be talking to you, and you have to listen,” he stated.

A permanent board member, Babatunde Williams, described the occasion as a celebration of service, sacrifice, education, commitment and achievement.

He stated that the recognition was an opportunity for the state government to appreciate the retirees for their years of dedication to educating children, administering schools and supporting teaching and learning across the state.

He noted that the retirees had made significant contributions to the development of the education sector, stressing that their years of waking up daily to report to schools and discharge their responsibilities had helped strengthen the state’s education system.

According to him, “The Lagos State government has continued to acknowledge the contributions of public servants and their important roles in the development of the state.”

He said the recognition of the retirees was one of the ways the government demonstrated its appreciation for their loyalty, commitment and dedication to service.

Williams urged the retirees not to regard their retirement from active service as the end of their contributions to society, noting that their knowledge, wisdom and experience remained valuable resources that could continue to benefit the education sector and the wider society.

“For the retiring and retired teaching and non-teaching staff, your service has not ended. Your experience remains valuable. Retirement from active service does not mean retirement from giving knowledge, wisdom and experience,” he said.

He congratulated them on the successful completion of their careers and commended them for their sacrifices and commitment to the education and development of children in Lagos State.

A Board Member in charge of Co-curricular activities, Hon. Adewale Jimoh, advised them to prioritise their health and embrace retirement as a natural phase of life.

He described retirement as an inevitable stage of every worker’s career, noting that employees should recognise from the outset of their appointment that they would eventually leave active service.

He urged the retirees to be grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the development of education in the state, stressing that reaching retirement age was itself a reason for thanksgiving.

According to him, “Some of the colleagues who began their careers alongside the retirees had also reached the end of their working years, making the occasion an opportunity to appreciate God for their years of service.”

The Guest Speaker and Managing Director of Meristem Stockbrokers Limited, Saheed Adewale Bashir, urged the retirees to prepare financially, socially and emotionally for life after active service.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Retirement Planning’, he encouraged them to begin preparing for their future early rather than waiting until retirement is imminent.

According to Bashir, who was represented by a wealth management expert at the organisation, Imaobong Asemah, many people are apprehensive about retirement because they associate it with being tired or the end of an active and fulfilling life.

“Retirement is great if you have much to live on and live for,” she stated, urging them to develop a clear vision of what they want their retirement years to look like.

She said individuals should define their retirement vision early so that retirement would not come as a shock or leave them unprepared, adding that retirees and prospective retirees should maintain relationships and communication with people still in active service as social connections could help them remain engaged and productive.

Asemah encouraged retirees to join clubs, societies and other relevant associations where they could interact with people, pursue interests and remain socially active.

On financial preparedness, the expert stressed the importance of making investments that could provide income and cater to daily needs after retirement.

She also emphasised the importance of health insurance, saying adequate healthcare planning should form an integral part of every individual’s retirement strategy.