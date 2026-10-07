Higgins Peters Bags Lifetime Grand Patronship of Yala United Forum

The Akpa’Owo 1 of Yala, Natural Leader of Cross River North and Chief Executive Officer of Opal Group Limited, High Chief Higgins Peters, has been invested as the Lifetime Grand Patron of the Yala United Forum (YUF), in recognition of his sustained contributions to the unity, development and advancement of Yala and Cross River North.

The honour was conferred on the respected businessman, statesman and community leader on Tuesday when the leadership of the Yala United Forum paid a courtesy visit to his corporate office in Abuja, describing his record of service, philanthropy, leadership and commitment to the collective advancement of his people as worthy of the distinguished recognition.

Speaking at the occasion, the Coordinator of the Yala United Forum, Dr Chris Oko Odey, said the decision to confer the lifetime patronship on Peters was a reflection of the esteem in which he is held by the people, particularly for his consistent demonstration of leadership beyond personal, political and sectional considerations.

Odey said: “We are here today not merely to decorate a man with a title, but to recognise and celebrate a life of service, responsibility and commitment to the collective good of our people.

“High Chief Higgins Peters has consistently demonstrated that leadership is not about occupying a position; it is about accepting responsibility for the wellbeing of the people and using whatever influence, resources and opportunities one possesses to make a positive difference.

“We have watched with admiration his commitment to Yala, his support for initiatives that promote unity, his interventions in matters affecting our people and his efforts to create opportunities through empowerment and economic advancement.

“These are qualities that have distinguished him as a leader and have continued to inspire confidence among our people.”

The YUF coordinator particularly recalled the 2026 Yala Annual New Yam Festival, popularly known as Ihi’Onipipe, noting that Peters’ support and interventions contributed significantly to the success and visibility of the cultural celebration.

According to him, the festival assumed an unprecedented profile with the attendance of the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, his Deputy, Hon. Peter Odey, and several other prominent political, traditional and community leaders.

Odey said the presence of the governor and other eminent personalities at the festival represented more than ceremonial participation, stressing that it demonstrated the enormous possibilities that could be unlocked when the people of Yala unite around their common heritage and aspirations.

He said: “The 2026 Yala New Yam Festival was a defining moment for our people. It showed what Yala can achieve when we put aside our differences and work together.

“The presence of His Excellency, Governor Bassey Edet Otu, his Deputy, Hon. Peter Odey, and other distinguished personalities gave the celebration an unprecedented visibility and significance.

“It was a powerful statement about the place of Yala in the cultural and developmental conversation of Cross River State.

“We recognise the role High Chief Higgins Peters played in making that moment possible, and we believe that such contributions deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated.”

He added: “This conferment is a testament to your leadership, wisdom, service and unwavering commitment to the unity, peace and progress of our people.

“We are confident that as our Lifetime Grand Patron, you will continue to provide the wisdom, guidance and leadership required to move Yala forward.

“We therefore pray that your tenure as our Lifetime Grand Patron will inspire even greater unity, stronger cooperation and accelerated development across Yala.”

Responding, Peters expressed profound appreciation to the leadership and members of the Yala United Forum for the honour, describing the conferment as both a privilege and a solemn responsibility.

The Akpa’Owo 1 of Yala said he accepted the role with humility and a renewed determination to support initiatives capable of strengthening unity, fostering peace and advancing the collective interests of the people.

He said: “I am deeply honoured by this recognition. I accept it with gratitude, humility and a full understanding of the responsibility that comes with it.

“To me, this is not simply a title. It is a call to greater service. It is a reminder that our people expect those who have been privileged with leadership to continue to give of themselves for the common good.

“I therefore accept this responsibility in the spirit in which it has been given, and I assure you that I will continue to support every genuine effort directed towards the unity, peace and development of Yala.”

Peters urged members of the Forum to remain steadfast in their commitment to the unity and progress of Yala, regardless of political affiliations, personal interests or other sentiments that could undermine the collective aspirations of the people.

“Yala must be bigger than all of us,” he said. “Our political differences must never become greater than our common identity, our shared heritage and our collective responsibility to the generations coming after us.

“We may belong to different political parties, support different candidates or hold different opinions on issues, but when it comes to the fundamental interests of Yala, we must find common ground.

“We must learn to disagree without becoming enemies and compete without destroying the bonds that hold our people together.”

He further charged the leadership of the Yala United Forum to broaden its engagement with leaders, traditional institutions, professionals, businessmen, politicians, youths, women and other stakeholders across the area, irrespective of their backgrounds or affiliations.

“I want you to reach out to everybody,” he said. “Reach out to our leaders, our elders, our young people, our women, our professionals and our business community.

“Do not build a forum that belongs to a particular faction, political party or interest. Build a forum that every son and daughter of Yala can proudly call his or her own.

“When issues affecting our people arise, let us speak with one voice. Where we disagree, let us resolve our differences through dialogue, wisdom and mutual respect.

“The development of Yala cannot be the responsibility of one man, one leader or one organisation. It must be the collective responsibility of all of us.”

The Opal Group chief executive also stressed the importance of cultivating a culture of collective responsibility, arguing that sustainable development could only emerge where citizens and leaders unite around a shared vision.

He said: “Our people must understand that development is not something that somebody brings to us from outside. Development begins with us.

“If we want better roads, better schools, greater economic opportunities, stronger institutions and a more prosperous future, then we must first develop the unity and political will to pursue those objectives together.

“Let us therefore put Yala first. Let us put the future of our children first. Let us put the collective interest above personal ambition.

“If we do that, there is no limit to what Yala can achieve.”

Peters expressed confidence that the Yala United Forum, with its growing membership and expanding engagement, could become an important platform for fostering unity, preserving the cultural heritage of the people and mobilising collective action for development.

He urged the leadership to remain inclusive, principled and focused, assuring them that he would continue to provide support and guidance within his capacity.

“I will continue to stand with you,” he said. “I will continue to support every sincere effort to unite our people and advance the interests of Yala.

“But the real work belongs to all of us. The future of Yala belongs to all of us. And if we remain united, respectful of one another and committed to a common purpose, I believe that the best days of Yala are still ahead.”