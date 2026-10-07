Ekiti Names High Court Complex after Justice Oyebisi Omoyele

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

After nearly 48 years of distinguished service in the legal profession and judiciary, the career of Hon. Justice Oyebisi Omoleye reached a fitting climax on Tuesday as the Ekiti State Government announced that the new High Court Complex under construction in the state would be named after the retiring Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ekiti Division.

The announcement by Governor Biodun Oyebanji came at a valedictory court session organised in honour of the jurist, who bowed out of active judicial service on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

In addition to immortalising her name, the governor presented Justice Omoleye with a mini bus and disclosed that she would return to officially inaugurate the court complex upon its completion.

The ceremony, held at the Court of Appeal, Ado-Ekiti, drew serving and retired judicial officers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), government officials, family members and members of the legal profession in celebration of a woman widely acknowledged for her contributions to Nigeria’s justice system.

A special police match parade was also staged in her honour, symbolising the nation’s appreciation for her decades of service to justice and public administration.

Paying tribute, on behalf of the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Justice Ali Gumel of the Kano Division, described Justice Omoleye as a distinguished jurist whose career had enriched Nigeria’s jurisprudence and strengthened the administration of justice.

He recalled that she was called to the Nigerian Bar in July 1978 and began her legal career at the Ondo State Ministry of Justice in Akure, where she rose through the ranks to become Director of Public Prosecutions.

Her career later took her to the Ekiti State House of Assembly, where she served as Clerk and Director-General before her appointment to the High Court Bench in 1998.

She became the Chief Judge of Ekiti State in 2003 and was elevated to the Court of Appeal in June 2006, eventually becoming Presiding Justice of the appellate court in September 2013.

Justice Dongban-Mensem commended her unwavering commitment to justice, noting that she brought integrity, wisdom and exceptional legal knowledge to every division of the Court of Appeal where she served.

In an emotional valedictory address, Justice Omoleye reflected on her journey from Ikole-Ekiti to one of the highest judicial offices in the country, saying the bench had taught her that judicial office was a sacred trust and never a personal possession.

According to her, judges are merely custodians of institutions that existed long before them and will continue long after they leave office.

She also spoke candidly about one of the darkest moments of her life—the death of her husband in 1990 when she was just 34 years old.

Justice Omoleye said the painful experience left her with the responsibility of raising her children alone while pursuing an increasingly demanding judicial career.

She said the tragedy deepened her understanding that many people who come before the courts carry invisible burdens, stressing, however, that judges must always be guided by the law, facts and evidence rather than emotions or personal experiences.

The retired jurist urged members of the Bench to uphold fairness, restraint, humility and integrity in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

She expressed gratitude to God, her colleagues, members of the Bar, judicial staff, family and friends for standing by her throughout her career.

Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, described Justice Omoleye as an accomplished jurist whose professional life was defined by diligence, courage, discipline and excellence.

He said she broke barriers both in public service and the judiciary and made lasting contributions to the development of Nigerian law.