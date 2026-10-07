Cordros Wealth Summit 2026 Redefines Prosperity With ‘Wealth Beyond Money’

Cordros Capital Limited, a leading financial services group in Nigeria, has successfully hosted the Cordros Wealth Summit 2026 with the theme ‘Wealth Beyond Money.’

The landmark event, which was held recently in Lagos, convened industry titans, macroeconomic experts, policy drivers and investors to expand the traditional definition of prosperity, moving beyond liquid cash and fiat assets towards structural legacy, social capital, wellness, character and risk governance.

​Delivering the keynote address, Founder and Group Executive Chairman of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, emphasized that financial currency is merely a tool, while enduring wealth resides in real assets, scalable enterprises, character and social capital.

​Highlighting the exponential growth of asset markets over time, Dr. Ogbechie noted: “When you invest in shares, people work for you.”

He pointed to the stock market’s remarkable trajectory, expanding from N4.5 trillion to N5 trillion market capitalization in 2009 to its current N163.68 trillion valuation today, and cited the dramatic appreciation of real estate, where land in Ikoyi increased from N30,000 per square meter years ago to premium multi-million naira valuations today.

Going beyond balance sheets, Ogbechie urged attendees to invest deeply in non-financial pillars, emphasizing that social wealth is fundamentally defined by the value of one’s relationships, contact network, and mutual recognition.

He advised participants to actively nurture their connections in all endeavours while equally prioritizing character and personal integrity, posing a reflective question on whether one’s word truly holds as an unshakeable bond when subjected to a character check.

In addition to personal character, Ogbechie underscored the critical importance of health, well-being and philanthropy, advising attendees to take their physical fitness seriously through regular workouts and medical checkups while trusting God for the rest.

He further emphasized that true prosperity is tied to impact, asserting that no matter how much material wealth a person accumulates, failing to give back to the needy makes them inherently poor, and concluding that genuine wealth and good living are ultimately achieved through entrepreneurship and purposeful giving.

​Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, delivered a comprehensive macroeconomic breakdown.

Drawing a distinction between the physical and social sciences, Rewane noted that social science outcomes take time to manifest, referencing global geopolitical tensions like the Middle East crisis.

​Addressing the Nigerian economy’s deep integration with global markets, Rewane highlighted shifting macroeconomic trends:

​Inflation & FX: Inflation dynamics are becoming more predictable, while exchange rate movements are becoming less destructive.

Addressing macroeconomic structures, Rewane noted that fiscal deficits and public debt, projected between 40.6% and 43.5% by 2030, are steadily transitioning into manageable pathways.

To further stimulate real economic growth, he strongly advocated lowering benchmark interest rates, emphasizing that high rates in the twenties restrict expansion and urging policy makers to align rates with inflation to strike a sustainable economic equilibrium.

​Reflecting on the group’s expansion, Group Managing Director of Cordros Capital Limited, Wale Agbeyangi, thanked the keynote speakers, panelists and guests for shaping an insightful forum.

He shared the evolution of Cordros Capital from a boutique stockbroking firm established in 2007 into a full-fledged financial services ecosystem.

​Over nearly two decades, Cordros expanded into Investment Banking (2010), Asset Management (2013), Trustees, Insurance Brokerage and Registrars, building a comprehensive platform covering wealth creation, accumulation, protection and intergenerational transfer.

​Speaking on industry shifts, Managing Director of Cordros Asset Management Limited, Gbolahan Aina, emphasized the changing nature of wealth and the democratization of investing.

Highlighting projections that global wealth will expand significantly with $30 trillion shifting into addressable market pools by 2030, Aina reiterated that wealth building is not reserved solely for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs).

Through structured mutual funds, equities, and alternative asset classes, retail investors can hedge against inflation and compound wealth long term.

Moderated by broadcast journalist Olive Emodi, a distinguished panel explored asset allocation, risk, and succession, during which CEO of Falcon Corporation Limited, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, underscored the crucial role of fatherhood in empowering the girl child and building international-standard corporate governance.

She advocated unwavering confidence and systemic rigor in enterprise, noting that: “Shrinking does not help anybody shine.”

​Founder and CEO of Bestman Games Limited, ​Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe, demystified wealth creation, noting that those who succeed analyze risk carefully before taking courageous action.

She warned: “If you transfer wealth without transferring capability, it amounts to catastrophe.” She added that if heirs lack interest in running a business, they can participate responsibly as shareholders.

CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Jude Chiemeka, highlighted the vast spectrum of diversification choices across equity, fixed income, and derivative products on the exchange, reminding investors to continuously evaluate risk profiles across their investment journey.