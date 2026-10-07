Bauchi APM Governorship Candidate Launches N200m Bursary Programme for Students

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of efforts to support education and provide succour to Bauchi State students in tertiary institutions, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate Dr Yakubu Adamu has launched a bursary programme worth ₦200 million.

The funds for this bursary programme come from the millions of naira donated by friends and well-wishers to support the candidate’s campaign, according to a statement by the Director-General, APM Governorship Campaign Council in Bauchi State, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam.

“The bursary programme is one of the many initiatives of our candidate aimed at empowering the people of Bauchi State, particularly the youth, in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, trade, artisanship, and other areas of human development,” the statement said. “In his commitment to education and the welfare of Bauchi State students, Dr Yakubu Adamu personally redirected a portion of these campaign donations to fund the ₦200 million bursary programme.”

Akuyam said he believeD “that one of the ways to support education and encourage our students to pursue their studies with all seriousness is by providing bursaries to ease their financial burden and enable them to meet the basic needs of their academic life”.

He added that the initiative complements the efforts of the government and Governor Bala Mohammed, who has been doing a lot to boost education and support students in the state.

“The governor is doing this through the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) and the timely payment of scholarships to students across tertiary institutions,” he said.

The statement added that interested students of Bauchi State studying in tertiary institutions across the country can apply for the bursary programme through the website:

https://kitescholar.ng/en/scholarships/

“We remain committed to uplifting education and supporting our dear students of Bauchi State, wherever they are,” it said.