APM Inaugurates Campaign Council, Says It’s Poised to Win Two-thirds of 103m Votes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde, has declared that the party is poised to secure at least two-thirds of the votes of the 103 million voters registered for the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Makinde spoke in Abuja at the inauguration of his Presidential Campaign Management Committee, where he said the campaign was prepared to work within the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026, to secure victory.

The governor was represented at the event by his running mate and former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Lawal Daura, who inaugurated the committee on his behalf.

“By INEC’s record, 103 million have registered for the election. We are aiming to get not less than two-thirds of the votes of the 103 million registered voters. We are ready to ensure that everything is done according to the Electoral Act. Those who think they can cause problems, they have a surprise coming for them”, Daura stated l.

He said the campaign was focused on “Resetting Nigeria”, describing it as the only solution capable of addressing the country’s challenges and correcting what was not working.

Daura added, “I can assure you that we have a winning team. We have men and women of integrity who know nothing other than success.

“The selection of the members of this committee is an indication of the seriousness of our campaign and our reset agenda. Our campaign will be devoid of lies, deceit and treachery. We want to make Nigeria better for all Nigerians.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of APM, Mr Yusuf Dantalle, told the members that the task before the committee was to deliver Makinde and Daura in 2027, urging members to work together despite their apparent differences and backgrounds.

Dantalle said, “The project here is how we can deliver Makinde and Lawal Daura in 2027. It is not an easy task as we are bound to disagree with one another. Our ability to manage our differences will prove to Nigerians that if they can manage themselves, then they can manage Nigeria.”

He appealed to members of the committee to transform their collective membership and commitment into victory for the party in 2027.

The Director-General of the campaign, Mr Felix Hassan Hyat, in his acceptance speech, said he did not take his appointment for granted, noting that there were many qualified Nigerians who could have been selected for the position.

Hyat noted, “We know the pedigree of the presidential candidate, having seen how he has transformed Oyo State. With the combination of Daura as his running mate, a well-trained security expert, we are certain that they will reset Nigeria.”

Hyat, a former Minister of State for Aviation, made a case for the South to complete its right straight years in line with the political understanding of rotating the presidency between the North and South, arguing that Makinde remains the right candidate to complete the South’s second term.

Speaking further on the quality of the membership of the committee, Hyat observed that it was made up of people with the capacity and determination to work for the country, adding that Nigerians must take responsibility for saving themselves.

“I want to say it clearly and loudly that we have accepted to serve. In the very near future, we will roll out our activities”, he stated.

Makinde had named the committee members on September 30, appointing Hyat as the DG, while the National Leader of the APM and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and Dantalle will play coordination roles.

Also appointed were former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, as Deputy Director-General, Administration, and Hon. Dr Anthony Aziegbemi as Deputy Director-General, Operations.

Other members of the campaign management team include Alhaji Hamza Akuyam Koshe, Director, Contact and Mobilisation; Barrister Mark Jacob, Director, Legal and Compliance; Dr Ade Adeagbo, Director, Administration and Strategy; and Hon. Richard Ihediwa, Director, Strategic Communication

Also on the list are Alhaji Yusuf Ismaila Alkali, Director, Finance; Dr Emmanuel Dennis, Director, Volunteers, Special Interests and Support Groups; and Alhaji Suleiman Hussaini Kankia, Director, Security and Intelligence.

Hon. Mrs Toyin Balogun was named Director, Women Coordination, while Alhaji Umar Bida Ndabrama will serve as Director, Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Documentation.

Comrade Armstrong Adah was appointed Director, Youth Coordination, while Adeyemi Moyegun will serve as Director, Organisation and Coordination. Retired CP Babangida Ayuba John was named Deputy Director, Security and Intelligence.