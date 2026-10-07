2027: NDC Guber Candidate, Lulu-Briggs Targets $200 Billion Rivers Economy

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Rivers State for the 2027 election, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has unveiled an ambitious plan to grow the state’s economy from its current estimated $20 billion to $200 billion within 15 years.

He explained why he chose not to pursue what he described as a prolonged legal battle over his 2023 electoral mandate.

Speaking yesterday, during a media chat in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Lulu-Briggs said his proposed “Reset Rivers State,” agenda would focus on transforming the state from an economy heavily dependent on oil and federal allocations into a diversified production and investment hub.

He said his administration would lay the foundations for a $200 billion economy through improved power supply, logistics, serviced industrial land, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, the blue economy, creative industries, skills development and stronger environmental governance.

“Our vision is long term but remains honest about what our administration can do. We will lay the foundation for moving Rivers State from the current approximation of a $20 billion economy to one that will become a $200 billion economy in fifteen years,” he said.

According to him, achieving the target would require sustained annual growth, private-sector investment and fundamental reforms in the political and governance environment.

“It will probably require about 16.7 percent year-on-year growth. That’s a big number,” he said, stressing that the state possessed the human and natural resources required to pursue such an ambitious transformation.

Lulu-Briggs also addressed questions over his decision not to pursue the 2023 governorship dispute to its ultimate legal conclusion, despite running what he described as a strong campaign.

He said the circumstances surrounding the election, including disputes over his party’s nomination, violence and concerns about the safety of Rivers people, influenced his decision.

“I’m not a regular politician,” he said. “What drives me into politics is my demands.”

He explained that although he contested the 2023 election and subsequently went to court, he ultimately prioritised what he considered the wider interest of the people over an extended political confrontation.

“I fought that election to the very end,” he said, adding that the violence surrounding the election had compelled him to consider the consequences of further escalation.

Lulu-Briggs said he later pursued the legal process over another electoral dispute through the tribunal, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, stressing that his decision in 2023 should not be interpreted as a lack of commitment to his political ambition.

He described his current campaign as an attempt to replace political confrontation with competent and accountable governance.

“Reset is not revenge,” he declared, outlining a six-point agenda covering politics, government institutions, the economy, opportunity, public trust and environmental protection.

He said his administration would ensure that public funds were deployed with discipline and that government projects were evaluated on their economic and social value rather than on political ownership.

“Rivers State belongs to the people,” he added. “It needs a reset.”

Lulu-Briggs further promised greater transparency, stronger institutions and policies designed to reduce dependence on political connections for access to jobs, finance and economic opportunities.

“I am not asking for a blank cheque. I ask for the opportunity to serve and be judged by the evidence we publish and the difference our people can see in their lives and communities,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Rivers voters would ultimately support the vision, insisting that the objective was not simply to win an election but to fundamentally change the relationship between government and citizens.

“Let us choose purpose over capture, work over noise, competence over permanent conflict and prosperity over poverty,” he said.