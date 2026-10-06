Tinubu Celebrates Alake at 70, Hails Him as Steady Hand, Loyal Ally

• President praises minister’s decades of service, public communication

•Says Alake fought dictatorship, human rights abuses under military rule

• Insists his work in solid minerals drawing local, global admiration

•Sanwo-Olu says minister remains role model in media, politics

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday celebrated the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, on his 70th birthday, describing him as a ‘steady hand’ and a forthright, upright, loyal, and committed ally.

The President, in a statement he personally signed, also described Alake as a professional whose public service career has been defined by hard work, excellence and a commitment to social justice.

The tribute came as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Alake, describing him as a respected journalist, communication strategist and administrator whose career has made him a role model in the media, politics and governance.

In the tribute ahead of Alake’s 70th birthday today, October 6, Tinubu said his relationship with the minister has spanned several decades, during which he has come to know him as a man whose position on issues was never ambiguous.

“In my several decades of very close relationship with Dele Alake, I have known him as a steady hand, a forthright, upright, loyal, and committed ally. He is straight and unequivocal. You always know where he stands on issues,” the President wrote.

Tinubu said Alake was joining the “Club of Septuagenarians” with a record of distinguished service in journalism, politics and government. “On the occasion of his 70th birthday on October 6, I rejoice with him, his immediate family, friends, and associates. I celebrate with him for the grace of joining the Club of Septuagenarians,” he said.

The President described the minister’s career as one driven by an “unquenchable thirst for delivering results”, adding that the pursuit of equity and social justice had remained central to his various endeavours.

He particularly highlighted Alake’s decades in journalism, describing him as a frontline journalist and editor who used his profession to challenge the political and social problems confronting Nigeria.

“In journalism, where he devoted most of his professional working life, he excelled beyond measure as a frontline journalist and editor. He courageously used his pen to confront the ills and malaise that plagued our country,” the President said.

Tinubu also recalled Alake’s role during Nigeria’s years of military rule, when journalists and pro-democracy activists faced considerable pressure from successive military governments.

“During Nigeria’s darkest hours under military rule, he was a journalist of conscience who fought on the front lines against dictatorship and abuse of human rights, and for the restoration of democratic governance,” he said.

Alake later moved from journalism into public administration and political strategy, serving as Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State for eight years during Tinubu’s tenure as governor.

The president said Alake brought the same creativity and enterprise that characterised his journalism into government, where he helped reshape the management of public information.

“In public service, his creative and enterprising spirit served him well as my Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State for eight years,” Tinubu said. “He redefined government information management and became a clear example of political strategy and public communication,” the Nigerian leader added.

The president said Alake had demonstrated an ability to operate effectively even when confronted with unfamiliar assignments, describing the capacity as one of the qualities that had enabled him to deliver in his present role as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

“In unfamiliar and uncharted territories, Dele has an inexhaustible capacity to function and deliver results effectively,” Tinubu said.

He linked the minister’s current work in the mining sector to growing international interest in Nigeria’s solid mineral resources, while also pointing to Alake’s leadership role beyond Nigeria.

“It is no wonder that his work as Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals continues to draw local and global admiration, earning the trust of his colleagues across the continent as the Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG),” he said.

Alake’s tenure at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has coincided with renewed efforts by the federal government to reposition the mining sector as a major contributor to economic diversification and reduce the country’s dependence on oil.

The administration has sought to attract greater domestic and foreign investment into Nigeria’s solid minerals industry, strengthen regulation, tackle illegal mining and improve the country’s ability to derive greater economic value from its mineral deposits.

Against that backdrop, Tinubu said Alake had continued to demonstrate the same commitment to public service that characterised his earlier career.

The President prayed for the minister’s continued health and service, describing him not only as a political associate but also as a close personal friend. “On his 70th birthday celebration, my prayer for Dele is that the Almighty grant him more years in good health as he continues his service to God, country, and humanity in general,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, has also congratulated Alake on his 70th birthday, describing him as a respected journalist, communication strategist and administrator whose career has made him a role model in the media, politics and governance.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Alake as an “epitome of uprightness”, while commending his contributions to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

The governor recalled Alake’s eight-year tenure as Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy between 1999 and 2007, saying his commitment to public service and development had remained evident throughout his career.

He said Alake’s penchant for positive contribution towards development of Nigeria was laudable”, while commending his current work as Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Sanwo-Olu also praised the minister’s contribution to the implementation of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly through what he described as “revolutions and transformations” being undertaken at the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Sanwo-Olu said Alake’s career had extended beyond journalism into political activism, public administration and governance, with his contributions leaving an imprint on Lagos and the wider country.

The governor also prayed for the minister’s continued good health and more years of service.

“As Mr. Dele Alake celebrates his 70th birthday, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him to render more service to humanity and Nigeria,” he said.