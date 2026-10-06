Group Laments ‘Progressive Relegation’ of Benin People in Edo

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

A social and cultural group, Ogbakha-Edo Indigenous People Welfare Foundation, has expressed sadness over what it described as “progressive relegation” of the Benin people in the social, political and economic dynamics of Edo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

In a communique issued after its general meeting held in Benin City, the social cultural organisation said it is deeply concerned about the declining values of what once held together the Benin (Bini) nation.

The statement, signed by Prof. Sam Guobadia, chairman, and Dr. O. A. Izekor, secretary-general of the body, noted that the unfortunate situation is attributable to a number of factors within the Benin society itself.

The Ogbakha-Edo listed lack of collective action; pursuit of individual interests above the collective good; unhealthy competition; and a diminishing sense of history, identity and collective self-worth, among factors responsible for the unfortunate situation.

According to the body, “Following extensive deliberations and careful consideration of the issues presented, the meeting resolved that there is an urgent need to embark on an extensive orientation and enlightenment campaign among the Benin people on the importance and necessity of cooperation, unity and collective action in advancing the common interests of the people.

“The Foundation shall encourage dialogues to provide leadership for a sustained campaign for cooperation and collective action in the overall interest of the Benin people.

“The Foundation shall launch a sustained campaign for the rediscovery and restoration of the cherished Benin personality of old-a personality founded on dignity, discipline, industry, enterprise, courage, integrity, communal responsibility, respect for our history and confidence in our collective identity.

“The Foundation shall encourage the Benin people to recognise that legitimate individual aspirations and achievements are not incompatible with collective advancement, and that the progress of one Benin person should be regarded as an opportunity for the advancement of others rather than a cause for resentment or unhealthy competition.

“The Foundation shall also continue to provide a platform for constructive dialogue among Benin stakeholders on matters affecting the social, political, economic and cultural interests of our people, with a view to developing practical and sustainable responses to the challenges confronting them.”

The Foundation emphasised that the challenges confronting the Benin people cannot be addressed merely by lamentation or by attributing responsibility to others, but asserted that it cannot rule out external circumstances contributing to the difficulties the Benin nation faces, adding: “The restoration of our collective strength must begin with us.”

Ogbakha-Edo, accordingly, called on all Benin sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to rise above personal differences, unhealthy competition and narrow individual interests and embrace a renewed spirit of cooperation, mutual respect and collective responsibility.

“Our objective is not to diminish the interests or aspirations of any other people or community, but to ensure that the Benin people are sufficiently organised, conscious of their history and confident in their identity to participate meaningfully and equitably in the social, political and economic affairs of Edo State and Nigeria.

“Ogbakha-Edo, therefore, commits itself to this renewed campaign of unity, historical consciousness, collective self-worth and purposeful action, and calls on all Benin people to join in the task of rebuilding the bonds that once made collective achievement a defining characteristic of our people,” it stated.