Expert Tasks Nigerians on Healthy Eating Habits

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A medical expert, Dr. Ademola Tosin Ojo, has urged Nigerians to embrace healthy and balanced eating habits, stressing that proper nutrition is essential to preventing diseases and maintaining overall wellbeing.

Ojo, while speaking on ‘Healthy Eating and Nutrition-Food as Medicine’, explained that a healthy diet should include vegetables, fruits, beans, fish, eggs, whole grains and other nutritious foods, while excessive salt, added sugars and unhealthy fats should be limited.

According to him, good nutrition supports energy, growth, immunity and normal body functions, while also helping to reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

He advised Nigerians not to completely eliminate carbohydrates from their diets, but to choose nutritious, high-fibre sources and maintain appropriate portions.

The medical expert also encouraged people to make water their main beverage and reduce their consumption of sugary drinks and highly processed foods.

Ojo noted that healthy eating does not have to be expensive, stressing that affordable locally available foods such as beans, seasonal vegetables, fruits and eggs can provide essential nutrients.

He further advised people living with hypertension and diabetes to adopt appropriate dietary habits while following the treatment plans prescribed by their healthcare professionals.

He then urged Nigerians to make healthy eating a lifestyle, summarising his message in three principles: eat a variety of nutritious foods, control portions, and limit excessive salt, added sugars, and unhealthy fats.