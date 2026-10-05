Nine Years after Man Vanished, His Wife Seeks Whereabouts from Police

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nine years after Chukwuemeka John-Anozie was allegedly taken from his family home in Lekki, Lagos, his wife, Mrs. Nnenna John-Anozie, has renewed her demand for answers, insisting that the Nigeria Police Force must explain what happened to her husband and allow the law to take its course.

Mrs. John-Anozie alleged her husband was taken away from their home on June 15, 2017, and has not been seen since then, leaving the family in an agonising wait over his whereabouts for nine years.

In a statement issued yesterday, she alleged that a police officer, identified as Sgt Emeana Uzochukwu, made a chilling remark as he left the residence with her husband, telling her, in substance, to find someone to manage her husband’s business because she would never see him again.

She further alleged that the officer warned her against going to court or engaging a lawyer, claiming that neither the courts nor anyone else could do anything about the matter.

Nine years later, John-Anozie’s wife is asking a question that she said can no longer be ignored: ‘Where is Chukwuemeka John Anozie?’

According to her, the statement allegedly made by the officer at the time of her husband’s removal raises fundamental questions about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance, and whether anyone believed that the police institution could shield those involved from accountability.

She has consequently called for Sgt Uzochukwu and Anthony Obiozor Ikechukwu, whom she identified as principal suspects in the matter, to be made available to the appropriate authorities so that the allegations against them can be investigated and determined in accordance with the law.

The wife stressed that her demand was not for anyone to be convicted outside a court of law, but for the evidence surrounding the case to be examined and for the appropriate legal process to be allowed to run its course.

“If there is evidence supporting prosecution, the matter should proceed,” she said, stressing that the family was asking for neither special treatment nor conviction without trial.

She also challenged the police authorities not to become an obstacle between the evidence and prosecutorial authorities, insisting that the institution should not stand between the family and the truth or between the courts and enforcement of lawful orders.

The renewed demand comes amid the family’s claim that the case file has reached the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Mrs. John-Anozie said the reported transmission of the case file to the Attorney-General should not mark the end of the process, urging the relevant authorities to determine whether the available evidence warrants prosecution, and where appropriate, place the matter before a competent court.

She also demanded compliance with any court orders issued in connection with the case, arguing that nine years of delay should not become a substitute for obedience to the rule of law.

Beyond prosecution, the family is seeking access to the outcome of investigations into the disappearance of John-Anozie.

She wants the relevant investigation reports, findings, and legal decisions properly accounted for and communicated through the appropriate channels.

The wife also demanded an explanation for what she described as nine years of delay in resolving a case involving the disappearance of a Nigerian citizen.

She questioned where responsibility lies for any alleged failure to act, failure to comply with lawful orders, or failure to advance the investigation and prosecution process.

At the heart of her appeal is a broader demand for institutional accountability.

She argued that where police officers are accused of serious wrongdoing, the police institution should not become the body shielding them from accountability.

“The appropriate authorities must allow the evidence, the law and the courts—not institutional loyalty—to determine the outcome,” she said.

For the family, the most painful aspect of the case remains the unanswered question of what happened to John-Anozie after he was taken away in 2017.

His wife’s account of the warning allegedly issued by the police officer has given the case an additional dimension, particularly because, nine years later, the family says it still has no definitive answer about his fate.

The wife is therefore calling for the principal suspects to be brought before the appropriate authorities, the evidence examined, and the Attorney-General to perform the prosecutorial responsibilities of that office where warranted, as well as for the courts to be allowed to determine guilt or innocence.

Above all, she wants the family to be told what happened to Chukwuemeka John Anozie. “Nine years is long enough,” she said.