I’ll Remain Committed to Inclusive Governance, Says Oyebanji, Canvasses Muslims’ Support for Tinubu

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has declared that he will sustain the principles of inclusive governance in his second term by ensuring that all stakeholders in the Ekiti project participated actively in his government.

Governor Oyebanji stated this at the weekend at the special Jumat thanksgiving service held at the Central Mosque, Ado-Ekiti, as part of activities marking his second term in office.

The service brought together Muslim faithful, government officials, traditional and community leaders and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the service, Governor Oyebanji expressed appreciation to God for the opportunity to serve the people of Ekiti State for another term.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Muslim community for their prayers and support for his administration, stressing the importance of peace, unity and religious tolerance in sustaining governance and development of the state.

The governor said his administration would remain committed to inclusive governance and programmes aimed at improving the welfare and living conditions of the people.

He further emphasised the need for continued collaboration among government, religious institutions and citizens in building a peaceful and prosperous Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji also used the opportunity to appeal to the Muslim community not to stop praying for the success of his administration as he prepared to commence his second term in office, stating that prayers during his first tenure contributed strongly to the development the state witnessed in four years.

“I am here to give thanks to God and my father, the Grand Imam, thank you for your support, I also thank the Muslim community for your prayers. I want to appeal to you today to continue to pray for us so that we will be able to do more.

“I assure you that my government will ensure that more Muslims will be given the opportunity to serve during the second term.

“I have to say this publicly, all Muslims that worked with me performed exceptionally well, the wisdom I used when we want to appoint them is that I consulted the Grand Imam, who gave me the best and I thank all of them for their exceptional performance.”

Speaking further, Governor Oyebanji also used the opportunity to canvas support for President Tinubu’s re-election, urging the Muslim community to support the Presidents in appreciation of the federal government’s intervention and support for the development of the state.

Earlier, the President-General, League of Imams and Alfas for the South-West, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, commended Governor, Oyebanji for providing opportunities for Muslims to contribute to the development of the state through appointments to serve in the government.

The cleric expressed appreciation to Governor Oyebanji for what he described as his inclusive approach to governance, particularly for giving members of the Muslim community the opportunity to serve in key positions in government.

He noted that the appointments had enabled Muslims to make meaningful contributions to the administration and development of Ekiti State.

The Grand Imam also hailed the Muslim appointees in the Oyebanji’s administration for their performance, urging them to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor and the Muslim community.

He said the Muslim community appreciated the governor’s efforts to promote religious harmony and ensure that people of different faiths had a sense of belonging in government as he called on the Muslim faithful to continue praying for the governor and other leaders.