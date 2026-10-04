2027: ADP’ ill Offer Alternative Platform for Kwarans, Says Chieftain 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara South senatorial candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, has said the party is well positioned to serve as an alternative platform capable of addressing various challenges facing the people of the state and bring government closer to the people come 2027.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin weekend, Mohammed said the state is blessed with both human and natural resources that can be tapped for the overall socio economic well being of the residents if it is well managed for the benefit of the residents.

He said the ADP has a blueprint to address issues such as high cost of living, low agricultural development, persistent insecurity and poor micro, small and medium entrepreneurship growth.

Mohammed, who hails from Balogun Ward in Offa, Kwara South district, urged the electorate to shift focus from the two main political parties in the state, saying that ADP has a lot to offer to better lives of the people.

He stated: “One problem we’re having here is this focus on the two major political parties. The people have refused to see alternative in many other platforms that can be used for political emancipation. Interestingly, the two don’t have clear cut agenda or manifesto for the masses.”

The senatorial candidate, who condemned lack of continuity in projects and policies among successive governments in the state, said that people had suffered consequences of such actions.

“If the ADP is given the opportunity to serve Kwara, people will see a lot of difference in governance and even spread of projects to the three senatorial districts in the state, because our main objective is to assist the poor people, empower them by creating opportunity for them to grow.

“For instance, if you are good in engineering, it’s the responsibility of the government to assist those who are in engineering sector. If you are a farmer, the government should assist the farmers and provide enabling environment for them to plant many food and cash crops. At least to assist the people in the state,” he said.

Mohammed, who lamented low school enrolment in the Kwara South district, said that successive administration had neglected educational development among the people.

“There is a large population of our people in entrepreneurship. Some are artisans, traders and the like. Most of them lack financial capacity to even have their own shops and capital for business.

“They need support from government. And that’s the reason most of the people organize themselves in cooperative. But at the end of the day, where does it take them to? No where.

“If we get the opportunity to be in power, that’s the kind of people we will face. When you empower people, the progress will be felt in the society. It’s not for government to be constructing this, constructing that, more so when we lack maintenance culture. We will provide assistance,” he said.