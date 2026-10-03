Tinubu Eulogises Elder Statesman, Lt Gen Alani Akinrinade, At 87

.Felicitates house member Kabir Bichi on 45th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has eulogized elder statesman and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Alani Ipoola Akinrinade (rtd), on his 87th birthday on October 3, 2026.

A ciivil war hero, General Akinrinade served as Chief of Army Staff and later Chief of Defence Staff before retiring from the military.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described General Akinrinade as a towering statesman, a gallant soldier, and a principled patriot who has dedicated his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

Tinubu noted that General Akinrinade’s legacy is etched in gold in the annals of the nation – from his distinguished military career, which culminated in leading the Nigerian Armed Forces, to his courageous role as a leader of NADECO during the struggle for the restoration of June 12 and democracy.

According to the President: “General Akinrinade stood on the right side of history. When it was dangerous to do so, he chose democracy over dictatorship, the people over power.

“He is one of the heroes who made the Fourth Republic possible. Nigeria will forever be grateful for his courage and sacrifice.”

Tinubu commended the General for his continued service to the nation as an elder statesman and for being a voice of wisdom, moderation, and unwavering commitment to national unity.

The President prayed for robust health, peace of mind, and many more years of impactful life for General Akinrinade.

He wished the General a happy and fulfilling 87th birthday celebration.

Also, the President rejoiced with Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, on his 45th birthday.

Tinubu described Hon. Bichi, who represents Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State, as a vibrant, resourceful and dedicated lawmaker whose commitment to legislative duties and national development stands out.

The President, in eulogising Hon Bichi said:

“As Chairman of one of the most strategic committees of the House, Hon. Bichi has demonstrated uncommon capacity, grit, and leadership in steering the consideration, scrutiny, and passage of the nation’s annual budget, a role central to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I commend him for his effective representation of his constituents and his impactful interventions in education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment, which have endeared him to his people.

“Bichi has distinguished himself since his first election to the House in 2019, where he served as Chairman of the House Committee on Works in the 9th Assembly and now as Chairman of Appropriation in the 10th Assembly.

“As he marks his birthday today, I urge him to rededicate himself to serving his people and his fatherland.

“And I pray to Almighty God to continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and strength”.