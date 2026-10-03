NGO Offers Succour to 500 Traders Affected by Market Demolition In Anambra 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Hamilton and Thelma Ezeonu Foundation, has offered assistance to over 500 persons whose shops were demolished in Anambra State in an ongoing road construction by the Anambra State government.

The demolition, which affected close to 200 buildings and shops in Afor Nnobi market in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State also displaced traders whose shops were located in the area, throwing their families into penury.

The founder of Hamilton and Thelma Ezeonu Foundation, Mr. Hamilton Ezeonu who was on ground to commiserate with the victims, stated that the purpose of the gathering was to console them over their losses and to assist them to enable them start life and businesses all over again.

“What we have just given you is our own little way of contributing to your livelihood, so that you can rent shops and start life again, so that all of you who have lost your means of livelihood can start all over again, and will be able to fend for your families.

“One of our main purposes is to assuage your loss for what happened at Afor Market. When I heard about the incident, I could not sleep for nights, because, you lost your means of livelihood.

“What I did was to call Governor Charles Soludo to arrange meeting with other leaders of Nnobi. This is because, I could not sit somewhere while my people are suffering. We cannot abandon you. Your issue is very personal to you,” he said.

The beneficiaries were empowered with bags of rice and cash to ameliorate their plights and cushion the hardship in the country.

His wife and co-founder of the NGO, Dr. (Mrs.) Thelma Ezeonu also consoled the shop owners, assuring that the intention of the government was good and that once the rebuilding was concluded, the foundation would help further.

Beneficiaries who were mostly aged women thanked the foundation for coming to their aide and bringing them succour in times of hardship.