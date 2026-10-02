  • Thursday, 1st October, 2026

NPFL Slams Ranchers Bees with N5m Fine

Sport | 5 seconds ago

*Ordered to identify player who attacked Rivers United player

Ranchers Bees FC have been ordered to pay a fine of N5 million for breaches of the Frameworks and Rules at the end of the Match-day 6 fixture against Rivers United. 

Additionally, the Kaduna-based club have been directed to disclose the identity of one of their players who was captured on video physically attacking a Rivers United player by Thursday, October 1 for disciplinary action. 

In a summary jurisdiction decision made after the match, signed by Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman, the Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, and dated September 29, the club was cited for violations of Rules B13.52, C1.1 and C9.

A fine of N2 million was imposed on the club for failure to provide adequate and effective security at the home match, which resulted in unauthorized persons gaining access to restricted areas of the stadium in breach of Rule B13.52.

Ranchers Bees also breached Rule C1.1 in not restraining some players and bench officials players who intimidated, threatened and harassed the appointed match officials on the field of play, thereby engaging in conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute. It incurred a N1000,000 fine for the breach.

The club was also fined N1million for failure to ensure the proper conduct of their supporters, who attempted to attack the match officials in breach of Rule C9. Another N1000,000 was imposed on the club for the holding of match officials hostage after the match.

“In accordance with Rule C26 of the Frameworks and Rules, you are required, within 48 hours of the date of this notice, to either submit to the Summary Jurisdiction and accept the sanctions imposed herein; or elect in writing to be dealt with by a Disciplinary Panel.

The fines shall be payable within Seven working days from the expiration of the said appeal period.

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