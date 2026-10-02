Messi Acquires Second Spanish Club

Lionel Messi has completed his purchase of Spanish second division club CD Eldense.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is the second Spanish club that Argentina great Messi has invested in, with the 39-year-old having bought Catalan side Cornella in April.

“Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than 100 years,” CD Eldense stated on their website., external

CD Eldense are 19th in the 22-team Spanish second division with one win and five points from their opening seven games.

Former Barcelona forward Messi, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, plays for American club Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and announced his retirement from international football in August.

An eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, he reached a “preliminary agreement” to become CD Eldense’s majority shareholder in September, with the process now complete.

“The arrival of one of the most important figures in the history of sport as owner of CD Eldense marks the beginning of a long-term project aimed at promoting the club’s sporting, institutional, and social development,” added the Alicante-based club