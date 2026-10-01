Moroccan King Congratulates Tinubu on Independence Day, Restates Commitment to Deepen Diplomatic Ties

Moroccan King, His Majesty, Mohammed VI, has sent a congratulatory to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria marks her 66th Independence Day, Moroccan News Agency (MAP) said on Thursday.

“In this message, the Sovereign extends to President Tinubu His warmest congratulations and well wishes for good health, happiness and success in leading the Nigerian people towards further progress and prosperity”.

It added that, “On this occasion, HM the King seizes the opportunity to express His keenness to continue working with the Nigerian President to strengthen friendship and fraternal ties between Morocco and Nigerian, serve both peoples’ interests and contribute to greater security, stability and prosperity in Africa.”

Nigeria and Morocco diplomatic relations continue to deepen through high-level engagements, sharing a strong and growing strategic partnership focused on energy security, agricultural collaboration, and regional integration in Africa.