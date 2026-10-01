Presidency Lauds Promiseland As ProTaxi Rolls Out 1,000 Electric Vehicles

The Presidency has commended Promiseland Innovation for launching ProTaxi, a home-grown e-hailing platform, in Abuja with the rollout of 1,000 electric vehicles [EVs].

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Transportation and Mobility, Prince Adetokunbo Ademola Ade-John, gave the commendation at the official launch of ProTaxi in Abuja on Thursday.

Ade-John lauded the initiative and commended the Chief Executive Officer of PromiseLand Innovation, Ambassador Emmanuel Lawrence Oloche, for the project, saying it was part of the president’s vision for transportation and mobility.

He said the ProTaxi initiative aligned with the administration’s vision for the transportation sector, particularly efforts aimed at providing modern transportation solutions.

“I commend the CEO of PromiseLand Innovation for taking this bold step in advancing transportation and mobility in Nigeria,” Ade-John said.

“This is in line with the president’s vision for transportation and mobility. We need more innovative solutions that can provide Nigerians with efficient and affordable transportation.

“We encourage PromiseLand Innovation to sustain this initiative and expand it to other parts of the country.

“What we are witnessing today demonstrates what can be achieved when innovation and government policy work together.”

Home-grown e-hailing platform ProTaxi has commenced operations in Abuja, offering commuters an electric-powered transportation option while creating opportunities for drivers and their families.

ProTaxi is an initiative of PromiseLand Innovation, which is focused on using innovation and technology to move ordinary people from poverty to prosperity and create opportunities for families to earn a living.

The launch attracted guests and stakeholders as PromiseLand Innovation unveiled the ProTaxi ride service, built around electric vehicles.

The company had earlier announced plans to onboard and empower 1,000 drivers with electric vehicles, with the initiative aimed at creating income opportunities for drivers and supporting their families.

Speaking at the launch, Oloche said the idea behind ProTaxi was rooted in the organisation’s broader vision of moving ordinary people from poverty to prosperity through innovation and technology.

“That question is at the heart of why PromiseLand Innovation was born,” Oloche said.

He said the organisation believed that people’s circumstances should not determine their destiny, adding that providing the right tools, opportunities and environment could transform lives.

“We believe that circumstances should not determine destiny.

“We believe that when you give people the right tools, the right opportunities, and the right environment, their lives could be transformed,” he said.

Introducing ProTaxi, Oloche said the platform was not simply another e-hailing application but an initiative designed to create opportunities and change lives.

“Today, we introduce a ProTaxi that is not just another e-hailing application. It is a platform that creates opportunity and changes destiny,” he said.

According to him, behind every ProTaxi ride is a driver with a family whose livelihood could be supported by income generated from the platform.

“Every time a passenger takes a ProTaxi ride, there is a driver behind the wheel.

“And behind the wheel, you have a driver with a family,” he said.

Oloche explained that the income generated by drivers could help families meet basic needs, including children’s school fees and house rent.

“That is to say, for every ride that is booked, a child’s school fee is paid. A house rent is paid.

“And a dream is fulfilled for a better future to be built,” he said.

He said the company’s objective was to create opportunities for thousands of drivers, adding that the impact would extend beyond individual drivers to their families and communities.

“We believe that when we create opportunities for thousands of drivers, we are not watching families, but we are reshaping communities,” Oloche said.

He said the vision was not limited to Nigeria, as PromiseLand Innovation sought to build an African technology company capable of transforming everyday living and competing globally.

“Our mission is to build an African technology company that will transform everyday living and eventually compete with the best in the world,” he said.

Oloche described the launch as part of the PromiseLand Innovation dream of using innovation and technology to create opportunities and improve livelihoods.

“The future is not what you wait for. The future is what you work towards every day,” he said.

He said ProTaxi was also intended to provide an affordable alternative for Nigerians to move from one point to another using electric mobility.

“ProTaxi to me is yet another vision being fulfilled, a vision to provide opportunity for families to earn, to provide opportunity to families to be able to earn a living,” he said.

Also speaking, Executive Director, PromiseLand Estate, Gift Emmanuel, said the vision behind the initiative was to help the masses.

She said the company had commenced operations in Abuja and planned to expand to other states.

“The vision is to help the masses. And, at least, he’s here in Abuja now, and we are moving to other states to help other people too,” she said.

The launch marks the commencement of ProTaxi’s operations in Abuja, with the company set to implement its driver empowerment programme and expand its electric mobility offering.