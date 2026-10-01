Radda Tasks Katsina MDAs on Timely Execution of 2027 Budget

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda, has tasked Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government to ensure the timely and effective implementation of projects and programmes contained in the 2027 Appropriation Law.

Radda, who gave the charge shortly after signing the N828.58 billion 2027 appropriation bill into law Wednesday evening, said the MDAs should ensure that the budget delivers tangible development to the people of the state.

He said that with the budget now signed into law, the responsibility had shifted to the relevant MDAs to translate the government’s plans and allocations into concrete projects and programmes.

He explained that the 2027 budget was designed through a three-stage process aimed at ensuring that the needs and priorities of the state’s citizens were reflected in government expenditure.

He noted that the first stage involved consultations with citizens across the 361 electoral wards of the state, with their identified needs collated and incorporated into the 2027 budget.

He added that the second stage involved detailed scrutiny and defence of budget proposals by ministries, departments and agencies in his presence, a practice he said had been maintained since the beginning of his administration in 2023.

The third stage, according to the governor, was the consideration of the proposals by the state House of Assembly, which is constitutionally empowered to scrutinise and pass the budget into law.

Radda said: “Now it is up to all of us to implement it. So we hope and pray that the implementing ministries, departments and agencies will be timely in their execution. And we also focus on the areas they need to focus their attention.”

He stressed that the early passage and signing of the 2027 budget represented further progress in the state government’s efforts to improve the timeliness of its budgetary process.

He recalled that the 2026 appropriation bill was signed into law on November 17, adding that the signing of the 2027 budget on October 30 represented a significant improvement.

Presenting the 2027 Appropriation Bill to the governor for assent, the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Yahaya Daura, said the Assembly approved a total budget of N828,578,844,091.48 for the 2027 fiscal year.

He further disclosed that the budget comprised N190,726,262,820.44 for recurrent expenditure and N637,852,581,271.03 for capital expenditure.

He reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to supporting the APC-led administration in delivering democratic dividends to the people of the state.

He called on residents of the state to continue supporting the government to ensure the successful implementation of its development agenda.