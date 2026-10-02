  • Thursday, 1st October, 2026

23 Schools, Clubs Set for Season 8 of Dolphin Swimming League

Sport | 5 seconds ago

The Dolphin Swimming League, Nigeria’s premier inter-school swimming competition, is once again making waves as it prepares to launch its eighth season. 

What began in 2018 with just five schools has now blossomed into a nationwide platform, with 23 schools and clubs confirmed to participate this year. 

The season officially kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at Grange School, Ikeja, marking another milestone in the league’s steady rise.

Among the participants are Grange School, Lagos Preparatory Secondary School, Damswimm Club, Temple School, St. Saviour’s School, Makosail Swimming Academy, Foreshore School Ikoyi, AQUA Sports World Academy, The Learning Place, Greensprings School Lagos, Lagoon School, Whitesands School, Boken Aquatics Club, Children International School, C-Tribe Club, Greenwood School Ikoyi, Swimfinity Club Abuja, James Hope College, Meadow Hall, Corona Schools, Atlantic Hall, British International School, Riverbank School, and Rugby School Nigeria.

Organised by Dynaspro Promotions Limited in collaboration with Advanta Interactive Limited, and sanctioned by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, and the Lagos State Swimming Association, the league has become a cornerstone for discovering and nurturing young aquatic talent. Many of its alumni have gone on to represent Nigeria at regional and continental tournaments, underscoring its role as a developmental pipeline for the sport.

Season 8 introduces a new dimension, with a team from Abuja joining the roster for the first time. 

Of the 23 participants, 19 are elementary schools, 18 are secondary schools, and six are clubs from Lagos and Abuja. 

To ensure fair competition, organizers have separated the elementary division from the secondary school category, with the opening weekend dedicated to elementary swimmers competing in more than 30 events.

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