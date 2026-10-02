Contec Global Donates Cricket Equipment to Government College, Ibadan

Duro Ikhazuagbe

One of Nigeria’s premier traditional cricket-playing institutions, Government College Ibadan, on Wednesday received cricket equipment from Contec Global, Delhi, India to help sustain the growth of the sport at the college.

Some of the donated equipment at the college’s historic Museum Building include; professional cricket bats, helmets, gloves and other training equipment.

Speaking at the ceremony, an old boy of the college who facilitated the donation, Mr. Wilfred Ighodaro, expressed his profound gratitude to Contec Global.

“We thank them (Contec Global) deeply. In fact, their donations were so well thought out, it was as if a professional consultant advised them.

“They did not just bring bats. They brought wooden mallets, linseed oil for maintaining the bats, proper cricket shoes — things I had never seen before,” began Mr Ighodaro.

The facilitator stressed further that to make the donation by Contec Global complete, he and some of his friends added coaching books and literature on laws of the game and DVDs of some great players from four Test nations like India, South Africa, West Indies and England.

“Contec Global supplied more than just bats and balls. We added coaching books, books on the laws of the game, many practice balls, and DVDs of great players from four great nations — India, South Africa, West Indies and England.

But this is not just about equipment. We want to use cricket to teach our boys to be gentlemen. To learn discipline, patience, honesty, respect for laws, and sportsmanship,” he noted.

Mr Ighodaro who recalled that cricket is the second most watched sport in the world with 3.5 billion followers after football’s 4.5 billion, believes in the potential that it offers students of his alma mater.

“It gives our boys a chance to travel, to get scholarships, and to work as players, coaches, umpires and trainers. GCI Old Boys have already produced over 13 national team players and 2 national captains.”

With helmets now available for the students to train, he reeled out a new International Cricket Council (ICC) rule which forbids any player Under 18 years from batting without the equipment worn.

“The ICC now directs that all players under 18 must wear helmets when batting. No helmet, no play. We don’t mind if a bat breaks hitting a six, or if balls get frayed in the nets. That is good use. What we will not accept is equipment left in the rain and sun, or used as hammers. I put it squarely in the hands of the Games Master, the coach and the captain to please make this equipment last for years,” the GCI old boy pleaded.

Mr. Ighodaro further warned that on no account should the academics of the students suffer due to their participation in cricket. “We will monitor the boys’ schoolwork. Cricket must not lower their standards. In fact, any cricketer who gets 6 aggregates in WASCE, or First Class Honours in university, will be honoured with a special plaque in our pavilion.”

He paid glowing tributes to some old boys of the college like Mr. Olubi Adejobi and the Falade family who have been supporting the GCI Cricket. “And they are still supporting us today. The Falades even organise and sponsor our annual Inter-House Cricket Competition.”

While commending the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Dr Uyi Akpata for the support to the college cricket and the sport in general, he hinted that the old boys have commenced the construction of an International Cricket Oval at GCI. “It will host school, regional and international matches. I appeal to all lovers of GCI and cricket to support us in cash or kind.”

He thanked Mr. Tunde Ayansanwo, Vice President of Continental Transfert Technique Ltd, one of Contec’s sister companies in Nigeria, who did immense work to put the handover ceremony together.

Principal of the GCI, Olugbemi Oresegun, described the donation as timely and historic. He recalled how Government College Ibadan produced national team captains and stars in the past through a sustained cricket culture at the college.

“Today’s donation marks a significant milestone in the history of the college. The students have been playing cricket without some of the protective items and I am sure that with these equipment donated today, will increase the passion for the sport,” stressed the principal.

Last April at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval in Lagos, Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association Cricket Club delivered a commanding performance to emerge champions of the 2026 Club Cricket Committee Lagos Premier League, dethroning Rising Stars Cricket Club by 117 runs in the final at the Tafawa Balewa Square Oval.