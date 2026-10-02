Clash of Conference Winners as Aso Sky Queens Battle Elephant Girls in Final 8 S’final

It is going to be a clash of two winners of the two conferences of the 2026 NBBF/Zenith Bank Basketball League season in the semifinal stage of the Final 8 after Nigeria Customs, the winners of the Savannah Conference suffered their first defeat of the season thereby failing to top their group.

Nigeria Customs won all their games in the two phases of the conference and started the Final 8 with wins against Air Warriors Warriors before losing their final group game 69-47 to First Bank’s Elephant Girls who finished top of Group B.

In Group A, MFM maintained their winning streak against Aso Sky Queens beating their Savannah Conference opponent 60-48 points to finish top for a date against Nigeria Customs.

In the second semifinal, First Bank who finished top of Group B will be up against Aso Sky Queens with the sole aim of making it to the final and a step closer to their record 10th title.

On Thursday, Air Warriors defeated Victoria Queens 60-47 to secure their first win of the Final 8 while Titans joined Victoria Queens as two teams without a win as they lost with a 43-39 points against Bayelsa Blue Whales.

The first semis between MFM and Customs will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of National Stadium, Surulere by 2pm today with the second game between First Bank and Aso Sky Queens happening at the same venue by 4pm.