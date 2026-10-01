NICE Opens Applications for Innovation

The Nigeria Innovation Cluster Exchange (NICE) has opened applications for its Pipeline Clinics, inviting Nigerian entrepreneurs and businesses across six identified innovation clusters to participate in a sector-focused capacity-building programme.

The NICE initiative is implemented by The Nest Innovation Technology Park in partnership with the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub under the UK Government’s Digital Access Programme, with collaboration from the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI).

Co-founder, The Nest Innovation Technology Park, Oluwajoba Oloba, said: “With NICE, we are forging a bridge to strengthen our organic innovation ecosystem, leveraging the years of collaboration between the government of Nigeria and His Majesty’s government. The goal is to reflect what is possible when knowledge sharing goes hand in hand with available government resources and partnership with institutions. We thank the FCDO, UK TechHub and the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI) under NITDA for their support on this.”

According to Oloba, the Pipeline Clinics are open to Nigerian-owned or Nigeria-based businesses and enterprises with an existing business, start-up, prototype, product, service or clearly defined business model.