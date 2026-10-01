Firm Unveils Cashless Self-service Fuel Station in Abuja 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoroile in Abuja

An energy firm, Sunset energy has unveiled a cashless self-service fuel station in Abuja.

The Chief Marketing Officer of the firm, Abiola Ameen, in an interview during the unveiling said, they started with one in Lagos and they are unveiling the second one here in Abuja.

“We started this trend in Lagos a couple of weeks ago by launching the first ever fully automated fully self-service outlet in our Ogba station. So just another step to expand the network of service, taking the fare delivery system into a whole new level in Nigeria,” Ameen said.

According to him, the system is fully automated and eliminates human errors or fraud. “Over time, we’ve listened to people getting disgruntled because of passive misbehaviour of fuel attendants. So, we’ve tried to eliminate that to give customers free access to the pump where they just come in, tap the screen, inform the pump about what volume they want to buy. When you pay, the nozzle will tell you to go ahead, pick your nozzle and serve yourself. That is electronically,” Ameen said.