  • Wednesday, 30th September, 2026

Firm Redeems N5.86bn Series Six Commercial Paper

Business | 2 seconds ago

MyCredit Investments Limited, owners of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, has announced the successful redemption of its N5.86 billion Series six Commercial Paper issued under its N10 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.

The company said it has repaid the amount of N5,860,319,000 to investors, fulfilling its obligations under the issuance.

Commenting on the redemption, Managing Director, FairMoney Nigeria, Henry Obiekea, said: “Meeting our commitments to investors is fundamental to how we build and sustain trust. The full redemption of our Series 6 Commercial Paper reflects this commitment and our focus on responsible financial management. We appreciate the confidence our investors have placed in FairMoney and their continued support as we work to expand access to financial services in Nigeria. We wish to thank the FMDQ for providing a strong platform for institutions such as ours to access the Nigeria Debt Capital Markets.”

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