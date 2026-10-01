Group Calls for Urgent Action to Unlock Nigeria’s Export Potential

Emma Okonji

The Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has called on the federal government to tackle the high cost of production, logistics bottlenecks and other structural constraints undermining the competitiveness of Nigerian manufactured products in international markets.

The group made the call at its 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Manufacturing Export Performance Through Tackling Cost, Logistics as Competitiveness Constraints’.

Speaking the Chairman of MANEG, Mrs. Ruth Owojaiye, said the competitiveness of Nigerian exports was being significantly affected by the cost of doing business, particularly high interest rates, unreliable power supply, rising energy and logistics costs, poor road infrastructure and other deficiencies that increase the cost of getting products from factories to markets.

According to her, while manufacturers recognise that structural reforms cannot be achieved overnight, the business community needs to see measurable and sustained progress in addressing the constraints that continue to erode the competitiveness of Nigerian products.

“Manufacturers are itching. Exporters are asking the government for support to ensure everything works. We know that it’s not going to happen in a day. But we need to see steps happening to ensure that logistics issues are being dealt with, the roads are being fixed, interest rates are being addressed,” Owojaiye said, while welcoming the recent reduction of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 23 per cent.

She noted that access to affordable credit remained critical to manufacturers seeking to expand production, invest in technology, meet international standards and compete effectively in export markets.

The MANEG Chairman also renewed the group’s call for the settlement of outstanding claims under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), describing the incentive as an important mechanism for supporting exporters operating in a highly competitive global environment.

She said the payment of outstanding claims would provide exporters with resources to reinvest in their businesses, strengthen production capacity and cushion some of the cost pressures affecting their operations.

Owojaiye further stressed the importance of compliance with standards in destination markets, noting that export competitiveness is not only about producing at scale but also about ensuring that Nigerian products consistently meet the technical, quality and regulatory requirements of international markets.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the challenge before Nigeria was not simply to increase the volume of goods exported but to create the conditions under which Nigerian manufacturers could compete successfully against products from other countries.

He noted that Nigeria’s high-cost operating environment could undermine the gains from increased market access, including opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ajayi-Kadir observed that although AfCFTA had opened significant opportunities for Nigerian businesses to access African markets, domestic manufacturers continued to compete with products originating from countries with lower production costs, more efficient logistics systems and stronger technological capabilities.

He therefore called for greater investment in regional logistics infrastructure, particularly efficient shipping arrangements capable of moving goods between African markets without excessive dependence on road transportation.

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, provided further context on the opportunities available to Nigeria’s exporters, revealing that the country recorded its highest-ever non-oil export performance in 2025, with export value reaching $6.1 billion and export volume rising to 8.02 million metric tonnes.

Ayeni disclosed that Nigeria exported 281 products to 120 countries during the year, underscoring the growing geographical reach of the country’s non-oil export sector. She noted that Nigeria’s export footprint had also expanded across the African market, with products reaching all 11 ECOWAS countries, alongside 25 other international markets.

Ayeni also highlighted initiatives by the NEPC aimed at reducing the logistics burden on exporters, including domestic export warehouses, the Single Window trade facilitation system and air cargo corridors.

She explained that the pilot domestic export warehouse model was designed to bring critical government agencies, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, NEPC, Standards Organisation of Nigeria and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, together at a common location to simplify export procedures, reduce transaction time and lower associated costs.

The group therefore called for closer collaboration among the federal government, manufacturers, exporters, financial institutions and relevant regulatory agencies to address the cost and logistics constraints confronting businesses.