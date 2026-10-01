  • Wednesday, 30th September, 2026

Coy Reinforces Commitment to Customer Choice, Data Privacy

Business | 6 seconds ago

As Nigerian consumers increasingly embrace smart home technology and connected entertainment, LG Electronics is reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative Smart TV experiences that combine convenience, personalization, security, and customer control.

“Technology should work for people, not the other way around. Our goal is to provide meaningful customer choice while delivering smarter and more personalized entertainment experiences,” said LG Electronics in a statement.

As voice-enabled technology gains popularity across Nigerian households, LG has clarified how voice recognition operates on its Smart TVs.

Voice control is disabled by default and only becomes active when users choose to enable the feature.

To help deliver more relevant content experiences, LG Smart TVs offer an optional feature called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), which identifies what content is being viewed from supported sources.

The feature helps improve content discovery, audience insights, and viewing experiences while remaining fully under customer control. ACR is turned off by default and requires users to accept separate agreements before activation.

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