  • Wednesday, 30th September, 2026

Firm Redefines Broadband Value, Upgrades Network                       

Business | 6 seconds ago

Marking its 15th anniversary as Nigeria’s pioneer 4G LTE broadband operator, Spectranet Limited has announced a sweeping overhaul of its network infrastructure alongside a new customer value proposition of unlimited, unmetered internet access for nine hours every night, from 11:00pm to 8:00am, available on all data plans of N12,500 and above. 

Speaking on the strategic shift, Spectranet’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Sumit Gambhir, emphasised that the milestone was about delivering practical, life-enhancing utility to everyday Nigerians.

“Nourishing a digital lifestyle shouldn’t come with constant anxiety over data meters. Our 15th anniversary is about thanking our loyal community while showing new subscribers what true broadband freedom feels like. Whether you are a remote professional collaborating across global time zones, a university student downloading massive academic resources or simply gaming, or a family running heavy cloud backups and software updates, our network is built to support your ambitions without limits,” Gambhir said.

According to Gambhir, the new customer value proposition is tailored for flexibility. “You don’t have to sacrifice your sleep cycle. Work intensively from 11:00pm to 1:00am, rest fully, and pick right back up from 6:00am to 8:00am. We are empowering our subscribers to consume content, study, and grow on their own terms,” Gambhir further said.

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