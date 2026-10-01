  • Wednesday, 30th September, 2026

Google Introduces AI Features to Help Nigerian Businesses

Business | 6 seconds ago

Google has announced two new features for AI Max for Search, giving Nigerian businesses a clearer view of what their Search ads deliver and more control over how those ads behave.

Unveiled at DMEXCO in Cologne, Germany, one of the world’s largest digital marketing events, the updates are a new reporting feature in Google Ads and an expansion of AI Brief, a tool built with Gemini that lets advertisers guide their ads in plain words.

Director, East & West Africa, Google, Olumide Balogun, said: “We’re excited to give Nigerian businesses a clearer view of what their advertising delivers. “Every naira matters, especially in the weeks before Black Friday. With the new report, business owners will see on one screen the question a customer asked, the ad she saw and the page she landed on, which makes it far easier to decide where their budget works best.”

Dan Taylor, Google’s Vice President of Global Ads, unveiled the updates in his DMEXCO keynote, where he set out how search is changing. People now ask longer, more detailed questions, and many search by voice or with their phone camera.            

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