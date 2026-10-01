Foundation Donates AI Tech Centres to Lagos Colleges

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF), in collaboration with businesses within the Zinox Group, Task Systems, TD Africa, Zinox Technologies Limited and Konga Group, has commissioned state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Centres at Gbagada Senior Grammar School and Lanre Awolokun High School, both in Gbagada, Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the foundation, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, thanked the teachers and students for their warm reception and commended the school communities for their commitment to education. He urged the students to understand that success requires patience, discipline and hard work. He advised students of the two schools to use the platforms to cause positive disruption and become the new wealth creators of the nation, individuals who can defend their wealth and earn the status

of certified global citizens. “This is my prayer for you, as I now see myself as part of these two schools,” he said.

He also appealed to the federal government and subnational governments to prioritise education and ensure that knowledge workers are among the highest-paid professionals in the country. “An angry or hungry teacher cannot deliver quality content to students. We must consciously raise the quality of education to save this nation,” he added.