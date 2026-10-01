MFM, Elephant Girls, Others Through to Zenith Bank League’s S’finals

*Fireworks for top spots in the Final 8 to take place today





The high-flying girls have been separated from the women at the Final 8 of the 2026 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League with all the four semifinals already confirmed.

In Group A, Aso Sky Queens and MFM Ladies are already through to the final four after recording two wins from their first two games while the same result was recorded by Customs and First Bank in Group B.

Aso Sky Queens emerged the surprise team from the Savannah Conference, finishing second behind Nigeria Customs after the two phases and secured their passage with a 53-30 points win against Bayelsa Blue Whales in Lagos after beating Titans 55-36 points in their opening game.

Two-time winner of the league, MFM maintained their wins in Lagos after defeating Titans in their second game. They defeated Bayelsa Blue Whales 69-35 points in their first game played on Tuesday.

In Group B, record winner of the league with nine titles, First Bank (Elephant Queens) who followed up their opening day 68-57 points win against Victoria Queens with another win against Air Warriors, beating the Savannah Conference side 54-39 points in their second game.

Nigeria Customs started their Final 8 with a 55-41 points win over rival Air Warriors before thrashing debutant, Victoria Queens 61-26 points to move to the final four.

Thursday will produce the winner of each Group with Nigeria Customs playing First Bank by 2pm while MFM faceoff against Aso Sky Queens later in the evening by 4pm.

Earlier on Thursday, Titans will be up against Bayelsa Blue Whales by 10am with the second game of the day taking place by 2pm between Air Warriors and Victoria Queens.