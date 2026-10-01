Calvin Bassey on Inter Milan Radar for Next Season

Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan are planning to sign Calvin Bassey, when his contract runs out at Fulham next summer.

According to CalcioMercato, the Fulham central defender is being tracked by Inter.

Next year, Bassey will be out of contract with Fulham, who would like to keep him and have an option to extend his contract by another year.

The player is currently evaluating offers to decide whether to stay with Fulham or let his contract expire.

This would allow him to sign with a new club in January and be acquired for free in July.