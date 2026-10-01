Outsourcing Firm Promises Greater Impact at 20th Anniversary

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

The Chairman of Resource Intermediaries Limited, Dr. Alex Okoh, is optimistic about the future of the company, ”To be the first in outsourcing management, providing value adding services to clients with a highly efficient and professional team”.

Dr. Okoh said this in his opening remark at the 20th anniversary celebration of the company at the weekend in Lagos.

“Our anniversary theme: “Future Forward: Beyond Outsourcing; Sustainable Growth” is timely. Our journey into the future is about being Future Forward through innovation and adaptability, going Beyond Outsourcing by creating greater value and strategic solutions for our clients, while pursuing sustainable growth,” he said.

According to him, “20 years is a milestone, not a destination. The next 20 years must be about greater ambition, innovation, relevance, and impact. We have the opportunity to build a legacy, which should not be by how long we have existed, but by the value we have created”.

In his keynote address, the MD/CEO of RIL, Mr. Ademolasoye Awonaike, said, “Today, we celebrate 20 years of purpose, resilience, solving problems, and building people while helping businesses grow. No organization succeeds for 20 years on strategy alone, but because of people, with courage, conviction and commitment to excellence”, he said.

On his part, the pioneer MD and co-founder of RIL, Mr. Olusoji Oyawoye, said that most businesses, very few survive the first five years, but their company is waxing strong after 20 years, giving birth to subsidiaries in Ghana, Kenya, and theBUNKer workspaces with staff all over Nigeria, three regional offices, that is worth celebrating.

He said the real competition are your customers, not people doing what you are doing. ”When we started, there were international companies doing outsourcing, some are dead now, but we local indigenous, we are still alive. If your customers are happy, no competition can do anything.

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