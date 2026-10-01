Polaris Bank Deepens Customer Service Drive with Initiative

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank has said that it is set to join organisations globally to celebrate the 2026 Customer Service Week.

The bank, in a statement noted that the theme represents a continuation of its longstanding commitment to putting customers at the heart of its business and continually improving the quality of their banking experience.

Speaking ahead of this year’s celebration, the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Kayode Lawal, reaffirmed the importance of customers to the Bank’s continued growth.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do. Their feedback, trust and partnership challenge us to keep improving and delivering value every day. Customer Service Week is an opportunity to recognise that relationship and remind ourselves that great service must go beyond expectation,” he said.

For Polaris Bank, this commitment extends across its physical and digital touchpoints, including its branch and business network, contact centre and digital banking platforms such as VULTe. The Bank continues to focus on creating a consistent and responsive experience, regardless of where or how customers choose to engage.