Alebiosu: Future-ready Bankers Must Embrace Innovation, Uphold Integrity

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has inducted 2,178 new Chartered Bankers, charging them to embrace innovation, strengthen their professional competence and uphold ethical standards as the banking industry continues to evolve.

President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dele Alabi, gave the charge at the 2026 Stream II Chartered Banker Induction Programme held in Lagos.

Alabi said the inductees were entering the banking profession at a time of profound technological and economic transformation, with artificial intelligence, economic uncertainty and changing customer expectations reshaping the industry.

He said future-readiness required bankers to anticipate change, exercise sound judgement and harness innovation while remaining committed to professional and ethical standards.

Alabi said: “This occasion is more than the attainment of a qualification, it marks your formal admission into a chartered profession and, with it, your acceptance of the Code of Ethics and Professional Standards that define the profession. From today, you do not merely occupy positions within the banking and financial services industry; you assume a professional trust and the responsibility that comes with it.

“Technology, Automation and Innovation encourages professionals to use emerging tools to improve how financial services are delivered, while Professionalism and Ethical Conduct ensures that innovation and leadership remain grounded in the standards on which confidence in our profession depends.”

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu, urged the new Chartered Bankers to see innovation as an essential part of remaining relevant in the industry.

Alebiosu said customers were increasingly demanding faster, safer and more convenient financial services, making it necessary for banks and their professionals to continually improve how they serve them.

“Sometimes, it is simply finding a faster, safer and easier way to solve a customer’s problem,” he said.

According to him, innovation was not limited to launching new digital platforms, but also involved improving existing processes and finding better ways to meet customer needs without losing sight of risk.

He noted that Nigerian banks were operating in an environment shaped by recapitalisation, economic reforms, cyber threats and global uncertainty, making sound judgement and resilience increasingly important

“Disruption is no longer temporary; it is our operating environment,” Alebiosu said.