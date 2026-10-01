Nigeria’s Francis Epe Leads Charge for $50,000 Lakowe Classic Prize Money

Nigeria’s Francis Epe has fired an early warning to the international field gathering for the Sunshine Development Tour’s Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, winning the 54-hole Nigeria Closed by five shots on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Closed, played on the par-72 Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, opened a major week of professional golf, with international players already around for the second phase of the Classic.

Epe closed the three-day contest at two-under-par 214, following rounds of 73, 69 and 72, to take a commanding five-shot victory and carry winning momentum into the international event.

“It is good to enter the main event with a winning feeling. It’s a great way to start an all-important week. I look forward to continuing into the second event with this feeling,” Epe said.

Former Nigeria number one Oche Odoh finished runner-up on 219, three-over par, while Kamalu Bako placed among the leaders with 221, five-over.

The Nigeria Closed also offered encouraging signs from Kabiru Haruna, Mike Ubi, Patrick Paul and Tajudeen Ajayi, who are among the home players expected to challenge the visiting field when the international leg tees off.

More than 150 professional golfers representing over 12 African countries are expected for the Classic, which is making its debut on the Sunshine Development Tour calendar.

Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing CEO, David Ndungu, said the enthusiasm surrounding the tournament has underlined the significance of bringing the Tour to Lakowe Lakes, Nigeria.

“We have been impressed by the enthusiasm around the Lakowe Lakes Classic. For an event making its debut on the Tour calendar, the response from players has been very encouraging and reflects the growing appetite for quality professional golf events across Africa.”

The international field features several of the Tour’s leading players, including Nigerians Godwin Okoko and Sunday Olapade, Rwanda’s Celestine Nsazuwera (SDT’s Number 1 player), Zambia’s Sydney Wemba, Ghana’s Vincent Togah and in-form Ronald Rugumayo from Uganda.

The stakes rise considerably for the international phase, with $50,000 — the biggest purse on the Sunshine Development Tour so far — World Golf Ranking points and a brand-new GAC electric car on offer. GAC has staked the vehicle for the overall winner, adding another incentive to an already competitive field.

The international event runs from October 2 to October 4, with the grand finale on Sunday deciding who leaves Lakowe Lakes with the Tour’s biggest purse yet, valuable world ranking points and the new car.

For Epe, however, the challenge begins from a position every golfer wants — winning form on home soil.