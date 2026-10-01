Ronaldo Dumps Portugal Amidst Row with Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he has left Portugal’s international camp and will explain the reasons why “in time”.

It comes after Head Coach, Jorge Jesus, earlier said there was no rift with the captain, following claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to train.

Ronaldo has said he considered retiring from international football after the World Cup in the summer but opted to continue as he chases down 1,000 career goals.

He was included in Jesus’ 25-man squad for the current international break and started the opening Nations League game against Wales.

However, the Al-Nassr forward did not feature in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway in Olso on Sunday and did not join his team-mates in going over to the visiting fans at the final whistle.

Instead, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player headed to the changing rooms – prompting reports he was unhappy with the manager.

Speaking to media before Portugal’s Nations League match against Denmark today, Jesus said: “There was no incident whatsoever.

“Any player – and I was a player myself – when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no-one is happy about that.”

Jesus said he had told Ronaldo before the match he would not be starting, but might be brought on later in the game. “Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It’s nothing to make a fuss about,” he added.