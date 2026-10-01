Interswitch Unfolds Next Phase of Digital Payments Transformation

From Tony Icheku, Owerri

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, opened the sixth edition of its flagship industry engagement series, TechConnect 6.0, in Owerri, Imo State, bringing together stakeholders across government, financial services, technology and business to explore how adaptive financial infrastructure can support a rapidly changing market.

Delivering his keynote address, Executive Chairman, Imo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Justice Okoye examined the role of connected and adaptive infrastructure in strengthening institutions, improving service delivery and expanding economic participation.

Speaking on the theme, Vice President, Business Innovation and Growth, Interswitch, Tyoyila Aga, said: “As financial infrastructure evolves, we have an opportunity to design that change deliberately, with the resilience to withstand disruption, the flexibility to adapt, the security to earn trust and the inclusiveness to ensure that more people can participate in the economy.”

He noted that as financial services, businesses and government processes become increasingly digital, infrastructure must evolve from standalone systems into connected ecosystems capable of supporting new services, channels and customer expectations. He also highlighted interoperability, cybersecurity, data governance and inclusion as important considerations in building infrastructure that can remain relevant as the market changes. The panel discussion, themed, “Building a Digital Economy: The Role of Government, Industry and Talent in Shaping the Future,” explored the interconnected roles of government, industry and human capital in shaping the pace and sustainability of digital transformation. Speakers examined the importance of supportive policy, private-sector innovation and the development of digital capabilities in building an ecosystem that can respond to emerging opportunities.