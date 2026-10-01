1xCup 2026 in Full Swing Amidst Independence Day Roars of Fans

Today is October 1 when Nigerians celebrate the country’s Independence Day – a holiday dedicated to freedom, unity, and warm gatherings. The streets will come alive with music, concerts, and festive parades, while football fans in Lagos will join in the celebrations. 1xBet congratulates the country’s residents on this joyous occasion and invites them to celebrate with the 1xCup 2026 participants, who are currently competing to advance from the group stage.

1xCup is gaining momentum

Out of the 100 teams that began competing for a spot in the group stage, only 24 remain. The players on these teams now have the chance to prove themselves at a higher level and show fans and scouts that they’re ready for serious competition. Especially since the excitement is only building: the most recent matches have treated fans to plenty of thrilling moments and real football drama.

In the match between Dynamic FC and AMA Smile FC, the nominal home team was leading 3-0 by the 47th minute. However, substitutes Obasi Nnamdi Daniel and Adeleye Emmanuel Odunayo nearly turned the game around, scoring in the 63rd and 68th minutes, respectively. The finish was tense, but Dynamic FC still managed to secure a 3-2 victory.

The clash between Ajuwa FA and Tonic FC was just as entertaining. In the 34th minute, Emeka Sylvester put Ajuwa ahead, but the visitors soon hit back with two goals, leaving the hosts chasing the game. Ajuwa eventually rescued a point thanks to another decisive contribution from Sylvester, who set up Otto Paul to make it 2-2.

One of the tournament’s standout teams has been 36 Lion FC. After an impressive 4-1 victory over Ighalo FA, the club played a completely different kind of match against Maryland United FC, with Soumah Mohamed’s lone goal deciding the outcome.

Collins Edwin SC also had its own heroes. In the game against ECAS FA, Liadi Shafihi Adisa scored twice by the 16th minute, while Omosebi Damilare sealed the win, making it 3-0.

In the first two weeks of the group stage, fans have already seen 50 goals in 18 matches, nearly 3 per game. But the 1xCup isn’t taking a break, not even on Independence Day: action continues on October 1, which means the most thrilling moments of this tournament are still to come.

Group A takes centre stage on Independence Day

An intriguing situation is unfolding in Group A, where all four teams are separated by just three points after two match-days. Vido currently leads the group with four points, followed by Emiloju FC on three, JP Young Stars on two, and BYT Academical FC on one. The standings could change significantly on Independence Day today, with Vido taking on BYT and Emiloju facing JP Young Stars. If BYT wins, the team will tie the current leader in points, and the group competition will become even more intense. Also on this holiday, Newhope Naija FC and Crusaders FC from Group B will face off in a head-to-head showdown, and the entire group stage will conclude on October 8. The tournament final will take place on October 31 at Inspire Sports Arena , Cappa, Oshodi by 1pm.

Follow https://1xcup.ng/, root for your favorite teams, and celebrate Independence Day with 1xBet: let the excitement of football matches add to the music and time spent with family and friends!