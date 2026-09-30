ERCAAN Inaugurates Abule-Osun Zone, Pledges Professionalism in Real Estate Sector

The Estate, Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAAN) has inaugurated its Estate Abule-Osun Zone in Lagos. The event also featured the election and swearing-in of the zone’s executive officers.

National President of ERCAAN, Godwin Alenkhe, said the inauguration would help promote credibility and professionalism in the real estate sector.

Alenkhe said the new zone comprised honest and credible estate agents who could contribute to the sanitisation of real estate practice in the area, adding that ERCAAN was established to develop the capacity of real estate practitioners through training and other professional development programmes.

According to him, members of the new zone will have access to ERCAAN training, seminars and leadership development programmes.

While stating that the association has internal mechanisms to discipline members found engaging in fraudulent or unprofessional practices, he called for government support, saying that not all estate agents belong to ERCAAN and can be regulated by the association.

The ERCAAN boss added that the national body would also monitor the new zone and provide support to address challenges affecting its operations.

He urged the new leadership to restore public confidence in estate agents through professionalism, honesty and accountability.

On his part, Chairman of the Estate Abule-Osun Unit, Jonathan Atiko, said the inauguration marked the official recognition of the unit as a zone under ERCAAN, Lagos chapter.

He said the unit had met the required criteria before applying to become a zone, giving members a stronger sense of belonging.

He said the new zone would create confidence among clients by ensuring that they dealt with registered, trained and professional estate practitioners.

According to him, the zone will also contribute towards reducing quackery in the real estate sector through training and professional standards.

Atiko said the new status would provide the zone with opportunities to carry out its activities legally under the association, adding that the the zone is committed to building a great organisation founded on professionalism, peace and progress.

He said the journey to becoming a zone was challenging, but members remained committed through perseverance, sacrifice and unity.

He promised that the new zone would promote professionalism, integrity and ethical standards, while creating opportunities for networking, training and business development.

While stating that the motto of ERCAAN, ‘Honesty and Quick Service’ will remain the watchword of the new zone, he urged members to support the new administration and contribute ideas towards building a united and prosperous zone.

He described the executive positions as responsibilities and called on the newly elected officers to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Atiko also thanked the national and state leadership, electoral committee, planning committee, legal practitioners, patrons and other guests for supporting the inauguration.

The inauguration brought together ERCAAN national and state executives, members, legal practitioners, patrons and other stakeholders in the real estate sector

Also speaking, General Secretary of the Estate Abule-Osun zone, Emmanuel Onoja, described the inauguration as the result of a difficult journey and persistent efforts by members.

He said the new zone aspires to make a difference in Lagos and Nigeria, through honesty and professional conduct, adding that members are committed to avoiding practices that could undermine their colleagues and the reputation of the profession.

Chairman, ERCAAN Lagos chapter, Godwin Oluwasegun, said units are required to meet established criteria before being upgraded to zones.

He said the criteria included having sufficient membership, following the association’s rules and demonstrating experience and commitment.

He said the new zone would serve as an ambassador of ERCAAN in its neighbourhood by adhering to the association’s rules and regulations.

According to him, the state association would monitor the zone through its compliance department to ensure adherence to professional standards.

Oluwasegun noted that violations would be investigated and appropriate sanctions applied where necessary.

He urged members to obtain the appropriate licences from the state government and comply with regulatory requirements.

Matthew Akpotare, a patron of the association, urged members of the new zone to embrace continuous training, investment and savings.

He said that estate practitioners need lawyers to support their transactions and ensure that real estate dealings are properly handled.

He also urged the new zone to develop reliable systems that would improve professionalism and public confidence in the sector.

Henry Okonkwo, a member of the ERCAAN, said the inauguration provided an opportunity to reposition the association and improve its visibility.

Okonkwo said members would introduce digital transformation to make their operations more accessible and efficient.

Speaking on his role in the new zone, he said he was appointed as an ex-officio member who could act as a deputy for the chairman or vice-chairman when necessary.