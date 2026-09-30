Akinpelumi Becomes Managing Partner at EVA Professionals

EVA Professionals has appointed Olumide Akinpelumi as its Managing Partner, a move aimed at strengthening the firm’s leadership and expanding its capacity to support clients navigating increasingly complex tax, regulatory and global trade environments.

The firm said that Akinpelumi brings more than a decade of experience spanning tax consultancy, regulatory compliance, global trade and professional advisory, with a career that has seen him provide technical and strategic advisory services to clients across the public and private sectors, including multinational companies.

Before his appointment, Akinpelumi served as a Director in the Indirect Tax and Global Trade sub-service line of one of the Big Four accounting firms in Nigeria, where he provided indirect tax compliance, indirect tax advisory and global trade advisory services across multiple sectors.

The firm noted that his experience extends beyond private-sector advisory, having supported the Federal Government of Nigeria on various tax implementation initiatives, including matters relating to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

It added that the experience has equipped him with a strong understanding of Nigeria’s evolving tax, customs and trade policy landscape and the practical implications of regulatory reforms for businesses and government institutions.

Akinpelumi has also served for over a decade as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria’s Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.

According to EVA Professionals, he has extensive experience in the real estate, construction and property development sectors, further broadening his understanding of the regulatory and commercial considerations affecting businesses in those industries.

Throughout his career, he has advised a diverse portfolio of clients across the public and private sectors, developing deep industry knowledge through engagements involving complex tax, regulatory and global trade matters.

Akinpelumi holds a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Beyond his professional practice, he has contributed significantly to professional education and capacity development, serving for over a decade as a lecturer at institutions including ICAN and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also a serial entrepreneur with interests across various sectors.

As Managing Partner, Akinpelumi will provide strategic leadership for EVA Professionals and contribute to its continued growth, with a focus on delivering technically robust, commercially relevant and innovative solutions to clients.

The firm said his appointment reflects its commitment to strengthening its leadership and professional capabilities while positioning it to better serve clients operating in increasingly complex tax, regulatory and global trade environments.