APM Terminals Expands Investment in Education, Awards Scholarships to Undergraduates

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal operator, has awarded scholarships to 50 undergraduate students from its host community in Apapa, Lagos, reinforcing its long-term commitment to education, youth empowerment, and sustainable community development.

The scholarships were presented during the third edition of the company’s scholarship programme and are open to students enrolled in public universities and other accredited higher institutions across Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held in Apapa on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Koen De Backker, emphasized the importance of investing in young people as a means of shaping future leaders.

De Backker expressed pride in the company’s growth and the positive impact it continues to create within its host communities. He encouraged the scholarship recipients to embrace the opportunity before them, remain focused on their goals, and commit themselves to continuous learning and self-development.

“Today’s scholars are tomorrow’s leaders. While equipment and infrastructure can be acquired, building people requires deliberate investment, commitment, and time. At APM Terminals, we choose to invest in young people because you represent the future. The success of our business is not measured only by operational performance, but also by the positive impact we create in the communities where we operate,” he said.

The Terminal Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Kamal Alhraishat, said the scholarship program reflects the company’s belief that meaningful and lasting progress begins with investing in people.

According to Alhraishat, APM Terminals’ CSR strategy is anchored on three key pillars: education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting young Nigerians and creating opportunities that enable them to achieve their full potential.

The Head of People Function at APM Terminals Nigeria, Uzoma Ben-Ude, noted that the scholarship programme extends beyond financial assistance.

She explained that beneficiaries remain on the programme until graduation, provided they maintain the required academic standards, ensuring sustained support throughout their educational journey.

The Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Jimoh Olawale, commended APM Terminals for its consistent investment in the development of the host community.

He recalled the company’s partnership with the local council in renovating a health centre that was reopened in February 2026 and described the scholarship initiative as a transformative opportunity for young people.