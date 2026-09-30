  • Tuesday, 29th September, 2026

NBCC, NEXIM Predicate  Food Security on Fostering Integrated Food Ecosystem

Business | 2 seconds ago

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Mr. Abimbola Olashore, has declared that Nigeria needs an integrated food ecosystem to attain food security.

Olashore made this declaration yesterday during the NBCC advocacy roundtable on Unlocking Nigeria’s Agriculture Supply Chain for a Resilient Domestic Production System.”

He said: “Agriculture remains central to our economy, our livelihoods, and, most importantly, our food security. It employs a significant share of our workforce, sustains millions of households across the country, and remains one of the most viable pathways to economic diversification and inclusive growth.

“However, achieving a truly resilient domestic production system requires us to look beyond agricultural production alone and consider the strength, coherence, and efficiency of the entire supply chain that carries food from farm to table.”

He said that “from access to agricultural inputs and finance to transportation, storage, processing, distribution, and market access,” challenges across the value chain have continued to reduce productivity, raise costs, increase post-harvest losses, and ultimately affect the availability and affordability of food for millions of Nigerians.”

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Nigeria Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abubakar A. Bello, in his presentation during the roundtable identified three areas that required coordinated actions in terms strategic priorities.

Bello, who was represented by Head, Lagos Regional Office, NEXIM, Ms.Daniella Jarikre-Ikazoboh, said: “First, government and investors should develop special agro-industrial processing zones, home storage hubs and rural neighbourhoods through effective public-private partnerships.

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